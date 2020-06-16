Coos Golf Club rallied to beat the team from Bandon Crossings in a two-week visitational tournament that included rounds on both golf courses.
Each course had eight two-man teams that were pitted against each other in a best ball, match-play format.
On the first day of the event, the day played at Bandon Crossings, the host team built the lead by winning most of the matches.
Bandon Crossings winners were the pairs of Rich Stefiuk and Jeff Johnson, Ed Tyner and John Loverin, John Ohanesian and Chip England, Martha Blochlinger and Kathrine Barton, and Phil Bennett and Wim McSpadden.
Stefiuk and Johnon had the best score with a total of 66. Ohanesian and England had the best net score with a 64.
In each match, a total of three points were possible, one for winning the front nine, one for winning the back nine and one for winning the total match. Bandon Crossings won a total of 14 points the first day.
But Coos Golf Club rallied by winning almost all the matches last week when it had its day to host.
Bandon Crossings got wins by the teams of Barton and Blochlinger, and Bennett and McSpadden.
England and Ohanesian tied their match against Coos Golf Club’s Steve Horne and Paulo Liloc. The Bandon pair lost the front nine, but won the back nine. The entire match ended in a draw.
Coos Golf Club’s wins came from the teams of Alden Peterson and Steve Stalcup, Lance Hendrix and Paul Welch, Craig Praus and Blake Thompson, Patrick Jones and Roy McDonald, and Jake Lucero and Marty Stephens.
Crossings Cup
The race for the Crossings Cup at Bandon Crossings has crossed the midway point and Phil Shoaf continues to lead in the race for a spot in the final eight-golfer match play bracket.
Golfers accumulate points through the weekly Casual Fridays competitions at the course.
Through 12 of the 22 weeks, Shoaf has 70 points, while Carter Borror has 60. The race is tight, with the next eight golfers separated by just six points. Stefiuk has 54, Dave Kimes and Mark Nortness 53, Dewey Powers 52, McSpadden 51, Jeff Mihalick and Toby Stanley 50 and England 48.
Nortness won last week’s event by shooting a 75, which was two shots better than Stanley and Brian Gibson. England and Val Nemcek had the best net scores, with 68.
