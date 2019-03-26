Because of scheduling conflicts later in the season, this year’s Coos County Track Meet is next week.
The meet is Tuesday night at Marshfield High School.
Field events will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the running events starting at 5:30 p.m.
The meet is one of the first of the season for all the different schools — Bandon, Coquille, Marshfield, North Bend, Powers and Myrtle Point.
Bandon also competes next week in the Jim Robinson Invitational at Roseburg, a meet scheduled for Saturday, April 6.
Bandon will be back at Marshfield for the annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational, this year scheduled for Saturday, April 13.