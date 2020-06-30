Coos Bay Speedway’s oval dirt track has been off to a busy start with five race nights in the past three weeks.
That has given some Bandon-area drivers and others from the South Coast a lot of chances to sharpen their skills. It also means lots of racers from outside the area have been coming into the area.
There were two days of racing over the weekend and only one South Coast driver won a featured race — North Bend’s Ken Fox in the Street Stocks on Saturday.
Since the junior stingers didn’t race either day last weekend (they did get a second mid-week race this week on Wednesday) there were only four Bandon drivers in action over the weekend.
Brody Montgomery and Braden Fugate raced both days in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division.
On Saturday, Fugate won one of the two heat races and Montgomery was second and Fugate third in the main event, behind Jason Johnson of Gresham. Montgomery finished second in his heat race.
On Sunday, they were knocked down a spot in the main event, to third and fourth, respectively, with Doug Elkins of Salem finishing second behind Johnson. Montgomery was second and Fugate third in the heat race.
Trace Fugate, Braden’s younger brother, raced both days in the Sportsman Late Model class, a division he is new to this year.
On Saturday, he was second in his heat race and sixth in the main event.
On Sunday, he was third in the heat race and fifth in the main event.
Charlie Withers raced in the Street Stocks division on Saturday, placing fourth in his heat race, but not competing in the main event.
The dirt track racers get this weekend off, but will be back on the track next Saturday for the annual Eve of Destruction, an event that includes all the local divisions and also will feature a fireworks show to close the evening. Admission will be $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and students ages 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $45.
Then there will be another midweek race when the Western Sprint Tour visits for Speedweek on July 14.
For the race schedule or more details, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
