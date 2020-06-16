After a few months of being closed due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, Coos Bay Speedway is finally getting into a regular schedule.
The season opener on the dirt oval for most of the local racing classes is Saturday, June 20.
Over the past few years, numerous drivers from the Bandon area have competed in the racing classes at the speedway, which is located just off Oregon Highway 42 about seven miles south of Coos Bay and two miles south of the junction of Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 101.
Saturday’s event is being dubbed the Super Late Model & Sprint Car Opener.
In addition to those two classes, the event also will include local drivers in the sportsman late model, street stocks, mini outlaws, hornets and junior stingers categories.
The street stocks and junior stingers were included in the official season opener for the oval on Wednesday, an event that featured modified cars from outside the area.
On Saturday, the gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 5:30 p.m.
The pit area will be limited to the first 250 people (including drivers and crew) with the pit gate opening at 2 p.m.
General admission is $15 for adults and $13 for students ages 7 to 17 and senior citizens. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $45.
The speedway has extensive safety measures in place in the wake of the pandemic. People won’t be permitted if they are sick or symptomatic with fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Also, all employees and volunteers who have contact with others will use face masks and food service workers also will wear gloves.
Hand sanitizer will be available in several different areas. In the grandstands, only every third row will be open to facilitate social distancing.
In the pit area, the race team trailers will be parked in a way to create as much distance as possible between pit crews.
The speedway has been able to host mud drags events and last weekend had its first NHRA drag racing event.
For more information on the speedway, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
