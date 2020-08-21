Auto Racing
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Super Late Model Tidal Wave 50
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race 1: 1. Joey Tanner, Portland; 2. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 4. Chris Kristensen, Vancouver, Wash.; 5. Steve Fuller, Salem; 6. Nathan Augustine, La Pine; 7. Bruce Rayburn Jr., Eagle Point.
Heat Race 2: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Jason Johnson, Gresham; 4. Mike Taylor, Reedsport. 5. Trent Elliott, La Pine; 6. Deven Brown.
Main Event: 1. Preston Luckman; 2. Joey Tanner; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Brody Montgomery; 5. Trent Elliott; 6. Nathan Augustine; 7. Jason Johnson; 3. Wayne Butler; 9. Chris Kristensen; 10. Deven Brown; 11. Steve Fuller; 12. Larry Fuller, Medford; 13. Mike Taylor; 14. Bruce Rayburn, Jr.
Sportsman Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Trace Fugate, Bandon; 2. Brionna Fuller, Medford; 3. Jim Van Loon; 4. Zach Nelson, Medford; 5. Jared Simmons, Cottage Grove.
Main Event: 1. Trace Fugate; 2. Brionna Fuller; 3. Jared Simmons; 4. Jim Van Loon; 5. Zach Nelson.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race 1: 1. Andrew Mathers, Eugene; 2. Melissa Adams, Yakima, Wash.; 3. Eric Freeman, Portland; 4. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 5. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 6. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 7. Wayne Clink, Eugene.
Heat Race 2: 1. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Ken Fox, North Bend; 4. Troy Chamberlain, Junction City; 5. Michael Hollingsworth, Creswell; 6. Sam Talon, Arago; 7. Danny Eversole, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Andrew Mathers; 3. Ken Fox; 4. Steve Dubisar; 5. Troy Chamberlain; 6. Melissa Adams; 7. Michael Hollingsworth; 8. Eric Freeman; 9. Danny Eversole; 10. Charlie Withers; 11. Tyler Tullos.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race 1: 1. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 2. Doug Pirtle, Corbett; 3. John Henry, Springfield; 4. Daryl Nelson, Medford.
Heat Race 2: 1. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 2. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 3. Jordan Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Pam Beaudoin, Portland.
Main Event: 1. Tahlan Rogers; 2. Scott Beaudoin; 3. Jason Kellam; 4. John Henry; 5. Jordan Beaudoin; 6. Daryl Nelson; 7. Pam Beaudoin; 8. Doug Pirtle; 9. Brad Hicks, Creswell.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Dan Beaudoin; 2. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 3. Rich Dickenson, Roseburg; 4. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 5. Dusty Shingleton, Florence; 6. Chris Seamons, Myrtle Point; 7. Sten Larsen, Washougal, Wash.
Heat Race 2: 1. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 2. Kris Parker, Florence; 3. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 4. Burnie Bryant, Suthelin; 5. Michael Kennerly; 6. Scarlett Drake, Salem; 7. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 8. William Hitner, Port Orford.
Main Event: 1. Leroy Rockwell; 2. Kris Parker; 3. Rich Dickenson; 4. Jeff Thurman; 5. Isaac Stere; 6. Dan Beaudoin; 7. Scarlett Drake, Salem; 8. Burnie Bryant; 9. William Hitner; 10. Kevin Rockwell; 11. Dusty Shingleton; 12. Dan Briesacher; 13. Rylie Stonelake, Florence; 14. Ryan McMahon, Bandon; 15. Michael Kennerly; 16. Chris Seamons; 17. Sten Larsen.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 3. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 4. Riley Rockwell, Florence; 5. Morgan Mayfield, Canyonville; 6. Dylan Wheeler, Florence; 7. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 8. Rylee Jeffers, Eugene.
Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 4. James Shingleton, Florence; 5. Teagan Montgomery, Bandon; 6. Jordan Wheeler, Florence; 7. Alexus Baker, Coquille.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Alex Butler; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. James Shingleton; 5. Alexus Baker; 6. Drake Vincent; 7. Heather Burton; 8. Eli Luckman; 9. Lily Metzgus; 10. Teagan Montgomery; 11. Morgan Mayfield; 12. Rylee Jeffers; 13. Riley Rockwell; 14. Dylan Wheeler; 15. Jordan Wheeler.
Dwarf Cars —
Heat Race 1: 1. Brett James, Jacksonville; 2. Jaems Brinster, St. Helens; 3. Randy Slater; 4. Chris Kress, Roseburg; 5. Dave Brune, Boring; 6. Jason Robustelli, Medford.
Heat Race 2: 1. Brock Peters, Eagle Point; 2. Teagan Fischer, St. Helens; 3. Crystal Flath, Troutdale.
Heat Race 3: 1. Camden Robustelli, Medford; 2. Anthony Pope, Roseburg; 3. Shane Youngren, Tigard.
Heat Race 4: 1. Ryan Smith, Central Point; 2. Steve Walker, Central Point; 3. Chad Cardoza, Trail; 4. Molly Williams, Portland; 5. Dennis Liebig, Scappoose; 6. Trevor Davis, Central Point.
Main Event: 1. Camden Robustelli; 2. Brock Peters; 3. Shane Youngren; 4. Steve Walker; 5. Chris Kress; 6. James Brinster; 7. Jake Grabow, McMinnville; 8. Cody Peters, Eagle Point; 9. Dave Brune; 10. Chad Cardoza; 11. Trevor Davis; 12. Jason Robustelli; 13. Dustin Reynolds, Scappoose; 14. Anthony Pope; 15. Teagan Fischer; 16. Philip Rowland, Vancouver, Wash.; 17. Ryan Smith; 18. Crystal Flath; 19. Dennis Liebig; 20. Brett James; 21. Randy Slater; 22. Josh King, Medford.
Week of Speed
Aug. 17
Winged Sprints —
Heat Race 1: 1. Steven Snawder, Roseburg; 2. Kinzer Cox, Cottage Grove; 3. Shane Forte, Junction City; 4. Jared Hood, Grants Pass; 5. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend; 6. Anissa Curtice, Eureka, Calif.
Heat Race 2: 1. RJ McGahney, Grants Pass; 2. Colby Thornhill, Enumclaw, Wash.; 3. Austin Sause, Coos Bay; 4. Mike Colby, Gold Beach.
Main Event: 1. Colby Thornhill; 2. Kinzer Cox; 3. Shane Forte; 4. Jared Hood; 5. Steven Snawder; 6. Austin Sause; 7. Anissa Curtice; 8. Lawrence VanHoof; 9. Mike Colby; 10. RJ McGahney.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. William Hitner, Port Orford; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Scarlett Drake, Salem; 4. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 5. Dusty Shingleton, Florence.
Heat Race 2: 1. John Henry, Coos Bay; 2. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 3. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 4. Zach Hickman, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Jeff Thurman; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Isaac Stere; 4. Kevin Rockwell; 5. Scarlett Drake; 6. William Hitner; 7. John Henry; 8. Zach Hickman; 9. Dusty Shingleton.
IMCA Sportmod —
Heat Race: 1. David Schmidt, Roseburg; 2. Brionna Fuller, Medford; 3. Mitchell Henson, Medford; 4. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove; 5. K.C. Scott, Springfield; 6. Mike Lavery, Waldport; 7. Roger Bell, Marcola.
Main Event: 1. Aaron Bloom; 2. David Schmidt; 3. Mitchell Henson; 4. K.C. Scott; 5. Mike Lavery; 6. Brionna Fuller; 7. Roger Bell.
IMCA Modified —
Heat Race: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Paul Rea, Eugene; 3. Jon Debenedetti, Rogue River; 4. Dave Schmidt, Roseburg; 5. Raymond Bloom, Cottage Grove; 6. Dick Wright, Seattle; 7. Jim Van Loon.
Main Event: 1. Preston Luckman; 2. Jon Debenedetti; 3. Raymond Bloom; 4. Paul Rea; 5. Dave Schmidt; 6. Dick Wright.
Golf
Bandon Crossings
Wacky Wednesdays
Aug. 19
You against Par
Stableford Points — Richard Wold 11, Tom Gant 2, Cedric Johnston 1, John Ohanesian 1, Dewey Powers 0, Val Nemcek -1, Neal Cahoon -1, Brian Saksa -3, Robert Webber -7, Terry Kirchner -10.
Closest to Pin — Neal Cahoon (Nos. 6, 11, 14 and 17), Val Nemcek (No. 6).
Casual Fridays
Aug. 14
Low Gross — Phil Shoaf 71, Richard Stefiuk 72, Greg Harless 77, Carter Borror 80, Mark Nortness 84, Brian Boyle 85, Tracy Couch 86, Brian Saska 87, Toby Stanley 87, Mitch McCullough 87, John Shaw 89, Ed Tyner 90, David Kimes 94, Tom Gant 99.
Low Net — Craig Ford 67, Neal Cahoon 69, John Ohanesian 70, Bobby Cox 72, Rick Evans 73, Daryl Robison 73, Jeff Mihalick 73, Val Nemcek 75, Brian Gibson 75, Chip England 76, Luke Thornton 76, Gerard Ledoux 76, Wayne Everest 76, Eric Oberbeck 76, Jack Hammerstrom 76, John Johnston 77, Richard Wold 78, Robert Webber 78, Michael Shields 79.
Closest to Pin — Bobby Cox (No. 6), Eric Oberbeck (No. 9), Brian Gibson (No. 11), Brian Boyle (No. 14), Ed Tyner (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Standings (Top 16): Phil Shoaf 110, Richard Stefiuk 110, Brian Gibson 183, Dave Kimes 101, Neal Cahoon 89, Val Nemcek 87, Wim McSpadden 80, Carter Borror 78, Mark Nortness 78, Jeff Mihalick 76, Toby Standley 72, Chip England 71, John Ohanesian 67, Luke Thornton 67, Ed Tyner 65, Dewey Powers 64.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In