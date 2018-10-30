BANDON - A Community Free Throw Shoot was held on Oct. 27 at the Bandon High School gym as a fundraiser for the BHS girls basketball team. The event drew more than 40 people and was deemed a success by organizers.
Winners
Men 18 under
1. Alex Shultz
2. Tyler Senn
3. Hayden White
Women 18 and under
1. Angelina Morones
2. Carlee Frietag
3. Rachel Eickhoff
Men 19 and older
1. Jason Wilhite
2. Daniel Senn
3. Derrick Watjen
Women 19 and older
1. Elizabeth Hewitt
2. Ashley Strain
3. Sheena Siewell
Jason Wilhite and Ashley Strain both competed up in the higher division, though they are under age 19.
Both Elizabeth Hewitt and Jason Wilhite made 19 out of 20 free throws to win.
Angelina Morones and Carlee Freitag both tied, and Angelina won in a double tiebreaker.