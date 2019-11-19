Cody Stoffel and Andrew Kimbell combined to win the McKay’s Market South Coast Best Ball Tournament at Bandon Crossings over the weekend.
Stoffel and Kimball combined for a score of 123. That was two shots better than Mark Nortness and Jeff Johnston.
Two teams tied for third — the pair of Kara Miller and Sue Ryan, and the team of Dave Hilton and Dan VanDonk, both with scores of 127.
In addition to the competition, closest to the pin awards were presented for every hole.
Best Ball Scores
Cody Stoffel and Andrew Kimbell 123, Mark Nortness and Jeff Johnston 125, Kara Miller and Sue Ryan 127, Dave Hilton and Dan VanDonk 127, Brandon Hibbs and John McCallister 129, Toby Stanley and Greg Harless 130, Jimmy Kelly and Cody Martineau 132, John Ohanesian and Chip England 133, Sam McCullough and Mitch McCullough 133, Brandon Skytta and Kyle Crawford 134, Jeff Simonds and Payton Simonds 134, Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen 136, Louis Rast and Chuck Moore 137, John Miles and Gerry Ledoux 139, Pat Jones and Roy McDonald 139, Mike Rhodes and Tyler Edwards 140, Lee Musser and Dave Hodges 141, Dave Kimes and Ray Fabien 141, Doug Albee and Pat Anderson 142, Phil Bennett and Bobby Cox 142, Marie Simonds and Jackson Simonds 142, Brian Gibson and Wim McSpadden 143, Randy Cotton and Rick Fisher 145, Cathy Bishop and Sheryl Todd 147, Craig Praus and Ritchie Stefiuk 152, Rick Abott and Tim Smith 155, Ben Robbins and Matt Eskue 156, Stormy Dunsmore and Debbie Smolich 157, Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier 161, Jon Gysbers and Howard Seaton 163, Judy Miles and Krista Nierath 184.
Closest to Pin (14-and-over Handicap) — Chip England (Nos. 1 and 3), Gerry Ledoux (No. 5), Cathy Bishop (Nos. 7 and 9), Rick Abbott (No. 11), Jon Gysbers (Nos. 13 and 17), Sue Ryan (No. 15).
Closest to Pin (13-and-under) — Kyle Crawford (Nos. 2, 12 and 14), Dan VanDonk (No. 4), Frank Cronan (No. 6), Chuck Moore (No. 8), Mark Nortness (No. 10), Brian Gibson (No. 16), Sara Jo Royalty (No. 18).
Longest Putt — Mitch McCullough (No. 3), Bobby Cox (No. 18).