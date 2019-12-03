Nine-man football could be coming to Bandon High School next fall.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is currently favoring having Class 2A schools play nine-man football starting with the 2020 season.
Class 2A schools that want to continue playing 11-man would have to play at the Class 3A level, but would not have to move up in other sports.
The committee, which has its next meeting on Dec. 16, will forward a final proposal to the OSAA Executive Board for possible adoption at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Brad Garrett, the OSAA assistant executive director in charge of football, said Class 2A schools are split on their preference between nine-man and 11-man.
“There is a portion of them that say, ‘Hey, if you don’t give us nine-man, we’re in trouble,’” Garrett said in a story on OSAAtoday. “There is a portion that say, ‘If nine-player is the way we have to go, while I would prefer to play 11-player, I would prefer to stay in 2A. And if they’re going to play nine-man, I will.’ But then you’ve got a group that has indicated they are not interested.”
You have free articles remaining.
The committee continues to ponder the future of football in Oregon. It proposes continuing the six-man program that started as a pilot program in the 2018-19 school year.
And if the nine-man proposal goes through, the committee recommends that smaller Class 2A schools (89 to 120 students) that were given the option to play eight-man the past two years would play nine-man.
It also might reorganize the Class 4A league structure for 2020 so that there are four or five larger districts instead of the existing six smaller ones.
“The committee has done a very, very good job of thinking about the future of football in Oregon,” Garrett said in the OSAAtoday story. “They’re not living in today or 20 years ago. This is about future opportunities for kids.
“The fact of the matter is we’re continuing to decline in participation numbers. Average roster size is decreasing at all classification levels and we are seeing the impact of this each year.”