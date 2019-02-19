BANDON — All in all, it was a successful weekend for the Bandon High School Cheer Team.
Going into the OSAA State Championships held at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, coach Jordan Chandler didn't expect the team to place, but was just happy they had the chance to compete at that level.
And while the team didn't place at state Saturday, they did bring home a trophy the next day from the Oregon Cheer Coach Association's competition at the Salem Armory.
"It was a good experience," Chandler said.
Saturday, the team competed against 15 teams in the 3A-2A-1A Division. As the team headed onto the practice mat to warm up their routine before competing, the competition was delayed temporarily while the mats were changed because someone from another team had gotten sick on it.
"Everybody was wondering what was happening," Chandler said. "That kind of threw us off and disrupted us a bit."
After the mats were changed, the team began their practice. Each team is given nine minutes to practice 10 minutes before they must perform. Right at the beginning of that practice time, however, flyer Emma Hausler twisted her ankle after coming down from a stunt the wrong way. The coaches put a splint on her ankle and did not expect her to perform, but Hausler insisted she was OK.
"She was a real trooper and pushed through to perform anyway," Chandler said. "We kept it elevated and iced and on Sunday she was fine."
"They performed really well, especially with all that stress," Chandler added. "They didn't place, but there's always next year."
The next day, the team competed at the OCCA event in Salem, the team placed fifth, which earned the trophy they proudly brought home.
"The OCCA does a lot of partnering with OSAA and provides free clinics in the summer and coaches' training. They are a really great resource to have," Chandler said.
The team is done with their long season and won't be practicing again until June. Cheer Team tryouts will be held at the end of May and the team will practice about three days a week in the summer before starting with football in the fall.
Chandler expects several of the team's members to continue next year, and the team is only losing one senior, Kortney Ferreri. Some team members are torn, and may choose other extracurricular activities next year, such as Speech Team, which Chandler admits is a huge commitment.
"The season was really hard, it was a challenge," Chandler said. "But we did have a good time and we had fun. We'll have to wait and see who wants to join in May."
Bandon’s squad includes senior Kortney Ferreri, who worked double duty as a member of both the basketball and cheer teams; juniors Carley Deslauriers, Jazmine Smith, Jade Herrin, Samantha Marsh and Veronica Himmelrick; sophomore Hannah Bristow; freshmen Emma Hausler and Jennifer Himmelrick; and alternate Autumn Davis, another junior, who also wears the Tiger mascot costume.
Chandler added that it's been a great year and she's appreciated the support of her assistant coach Cheyenne Watkins, the school and the community.
"I'm definitely glad we started (a competitive cheer program at BHS) and I'm excited with the direction it's going."