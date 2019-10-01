Bandon youth Cassie Kennon has had a big summer on the golf links, including winning a pair of Oregon Golf Association junior majors and advancing to the regional finals of the Drive Pitch & Putt competition.
Kennon, who is 13, won the intermediate girls (ages 12-14) division at the Southern Oregon Junior at Centennial Golf Club in Medford on July 15-16 with a two-day total of 159 (79-80) that was nine shots better than runner-up Cierra Ferguson.
The next two days, she won the Klamath Basin Junior at Running Y, shooting 158 (80-78) to beat Ferguson by five strokes.
Kennon finished fourth at the Bob Allard Memorial (Portland City Open) at Rose City Golf Course on July 30-31. She had an 86 in the first round and bounced back with a 77, but finished 15 shots behind Yu-Chu Chen.
Earlier in the summer, Kennon finished third in the Peter Jacobsen Junior Challenge at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis on June 18-19, shooting 79 both days to finish two shots behind Jasmine Chen. Kennon and Ferguson both had the same score, but Ferguson won a scorecard playoff to take second.
At the Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur at Lake Oswego Country Club (June 25-28), Kennon qualified fourth with a round of 81 and then lost to Ferguson 6 and 5 in the first round. She dropped down in to the first flight, where she reached the championship match before losing 2-up to Jacinda Lee.
Those events were a warm-up for qualifying in the annual skills competition.
Kennon won the Subregional Qualifier for the Drive Chip & Putt competition at Meriwether National Golf Club on Aug. 7.
But at the regional finals at Chambers Bay in Washington, she came up short of earning a second trip to the national finals at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Kennon finished fourth in the girls 12-13 division behind a pair of girls from California and one from Washington.
The competition included golfers from Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho.
Katelyn Chang of San Jose, Calif., qualified for the national finals, which are held at Augusta National Golf Club the week before the Masters.