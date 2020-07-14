Rising Bandon golfer Cassie Kennon recently won an Oregon Golf Association championship.
Kennon, who will be a freshman at Bandon High School this fall, won the first flight in the 12-18 age group at the Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, contested June 29-July 3.
Kennon qualified ninth with back-to-back rounds of 86. That left her one spot out of the championship flight while competing against mostly older girls.
In the first flight, she beat Abigail McMonagle of Troutdale 5 and 3 in the quarterfinals, and Hailey Lim of Lake Oswego 2 & 1 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, she beat Alyssa Dewey of Ridgefield 5 and 4.
Kennon, who just turned 14 last week, was in Medford this week for the Southern Oregon Junior at Rogue Valley Country Club, competing in the top girls Open Division for players 12 to 18. She shot a 15-over 88 in the opening round and followed with an 89 in the second round, finishing in 12th place at 177. Yvonne Vinceri won with a score of 150 over the two rounds.
Peyton Simonds of Bandon played in the Intermediate Boys (12-13) division, shooting 84 in the first round and 80 in the second to place eighth at 164. Drew Woolworth was an impressive 2-under for the two days, including shooting a round of 4-under Tuesday on the way to victory.
Jackson Simonds, Peyton’s younger brother, was in the Peewee boys (10-11) age group, shooting 51 for nine holes Monday and 50 on Tuesday.
Sevren Quinn, another Bandon youth, played in the same age group, shooting 41 in the first round and 42 in the second to tie for fourth. Jordan Giles won the age group, shooting 37 the first day and 36 the second.
Another South Coast golfer in the tournament at Medford was Lucas Vanderlip of Gold Beach, who played in the Intermediate Boys division. He shot a 77 in the first round and an 81 in the second to finish seventh, one spot in front of Jackson Simonds.
Vanderlip tied for eighth in the Intermediate Boys (12-13) division at the Central Willamette Junior at Willamette Valley Country Club and Arrowhead Golf Club last week, shooting an 81 in the first round and a 79 in the second.
