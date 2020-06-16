Three popular South Coast state parks will remain closed through Labor Day, the Oregon State Parks Department announced last week.
Cape Blanco State Park north of Port Orford, Arizona Beach State Park group camp south of Humbug Mountain and Alfred A. Loeb State Park east of Brookings will remain closed through Labor Day. The day use area for Arizona Beach is open with limited services.
Two other coastal parks also remain closed — Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park Campground north of Florence and Devils Lake State Park Campground near Lincoln City. The day-use area for both of those parks, including beach access at each and the trails system at Carl G. Washburne, remain open with limited services.
Beachside State Recreation City north of Yachats will remain closed until at least July 31.
Because of a big drop in funding, services will remain limited at a number of state parks.
When it became clear funding was going to be reduced, state parks officials froze hiring, made a decision to only fill 77 of 415 seasonal staff positions and to lay off 47 other positions by June 30, according to a release on the State Parks website Monday.
That means fewer restrooms will be open in some parks, showers will be closed in many campgrounds, there will be reduced trash collecting and landscape maintenance and there will be no walk-in or first-come, first-served campers at coastal state parks.
