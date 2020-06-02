Camping will be open again at Bullards Beach and a number of other state parks on the South Coast.
The Oregon State Parks Department announced late last week it will reopen several parks to camping on June 9.
In addition to Bullards Beach, those include Sunset Bay near Charleston, Humbug Mountain south of Port Orford, Tugman State Park in Lakeside, Honeyman State Park south of Florence and Harris Beach State Park in Brookings.
At all the campgrounds that are opening, yurt and cabin camping remains closed, as does large-group camping. No walk-in or first-come, first-served camping is available at the present time.
But after the camping had been closed for weeks, just getting to the campgrounds being open again is a positive.
“I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can," said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.
Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when the following conditions are met:
• Public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled.
• The local community agrees.
• The park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.
Sumption also noted that revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. It will reopen for new reservations sometime this week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early this week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.
Other campgrounds on the Oregon Coast that will reopen next week are Fort Stevens near Astoria, Cape Lookout near Tillamook, Nehalem Bay south of Cannon Beach, Beverly Beach north of Newport and South Beach south of Newport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In