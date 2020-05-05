Longtime Bandon Crossings golfer Neal Cahoon shot even par for the first time at the course south of Bandon during last week’s Casual Fridays game.
“Neal has shot 73 many times, but until now had never shot a round of par golf at Crossings,” Bandon Crossings Pro Jim Wakeman said. “Way to go Neal.”
It was the best score of the day during the Casual Fridays event. It also moved Cahoon up to fifth place in the Crossings Cup standings as the golfers continue to accumulate points in hopes of making the season-ending match play tournament.
Wakeman also extended appreciation for the group of golfers to “Sheryl, Nadine and Desirae for providing the option of a hot food item at our snack bar.”
Casual Fridays
May 1
Low Gross — Neal Cahoon 72, Phil Shoaf 74, Richard Stefiuk 77, Shane Morehead 78, Gary Coots 78, Carter Borror 78, Jeff Mihalik 78, Toby Stanley 80, Bobby Cox 80, Mark Nortness 81, Stu Blasius 82, Brian Gibson 82, Brian Boyle 85, Brian Saksa 85, Clayton Dieu 86, Wayne Everest 88, John Loverin 93, Rick Evans 98, Tom Gant 100, Don Weissert 103, Alan Jones 113.
Low Net — Wim McSpaddin 69, Craig Ford 69, Luke Thornton 70, David Kimes 72, Gerard Ledoux 72, Dewey Powers 73, John Ohanesian 73, Val Nemcek 74, Daryl Robison 75, Mitch McCullough 75, Ed Tyner 75, Marilyn Pothier 76, Steven Robb 76, Chip England 76, Martha Blochlinger 77, Rex Smith 77, Robert Webber 77, Ray Fabien 77, Ed Yelton 78, John Johnston 78, Eric Oberbeck 78, John Loverin 78, Richard Wold 79, Bob Wirsing 80.
Closest to Pin — Mitch McCullough (No. 6), Brandon Skytta (No. 9), Adam Burlison (No. 11), Richard Stefiuk (No. 14), Neal Cahoon (No. 17).
Crossings Cup leaders (through six weeks) — Phil Shoaf 40, Rich Stefiuk 39, Carter Borror 34, Dewey Powers 33, Neal Cahoon 26, Mark Nortness 25, Bob Webber 25, Dave Kimes 23, Mitch McCullough 20, Wim McSpadden 20, Luke Thornton 20, Brian Gibson 18, Bobby Cox 17, Brian Boyle 16, Gerry Ledoux 16, Toby Stanley 16.
