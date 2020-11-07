Bandon Dunes caddies Kyle Crawford and Kevin Rei are headed back to the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship after tying for medalist honors in a recent qualifier at Lake Oswego Country Club.
Crawford and Rei played in the championship at Bandon Dunes in 2019, just missing the cut to match play.
They will get a chance to advance to match play again next May 22-26 when the tournament is held at Chambers Bay in Washington.
They teamed for an 8-under 63 in the qualifier, sharing top honors with Sean Kato of Washington and Jackson Lake of California.
Crawford and Rei each had four birdies, each on different holes.
Crawford also participated in the inaugural Four-Ball Championship several years ago with partner Tim Tucker, now the caddie for rising PGA star Bryson DeChambeau. In that tournament, in 2015, they made the cut to match play, but lost their first match.
Former Marshfield standout Jordan Sweet just missed advancing to the championship. He and partner Adam Harrington, who both live in Portland, shot a 7-under 64, the same score as JC Riter and Blake Seabaugh, also of the Portland area. Sweet and Harrington are the first alternates for the championship.
Several other pairs of Bandon Dunes caddies also participated in the event.
Scott Curry and Cody Curteman finished at 6-under.
Donald Hiebing and Daniel Kitayama finished at 5-under.
Robert Galli and Andrew Kimbell finished at 1-under.
Brandon Skytta and Cody Stoffel finished at 2-over.
Bryan Church and Michael Lynch were at 5-over.
