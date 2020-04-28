The fundraising campaign to help the caddies has nearly reached the $200,000 mark.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,600 people had donated through the Bandon Caddie Relief Fund on gofundme.
The resort has 350 caddies who have been out of work now for more than a month.
The gofundme account has been operating for two weeks, sponsored by the Greater Bandon Association.
In addition to the gofundme account, special merchandise is on sale related to the caddie fund drive through the Bandon Dunes website with the motto of the relief effort, “Greater than Golf,” including hats, T-shirts, golf towels and fleece.
Information is available under the store tab at www.bandondunesgolf.com.
