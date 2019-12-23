The annual Bullards Run will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, starting at 2 p.m. at Bullards Beach State Park.
The event, which includes 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and 1-mile (kids) runs, begins and ends in the park’s campground. The 10-kilometer course takes the runners out to the Coquille River Lighthouse.
The event is sponsored by South Coast Running Club and the Bandon high school and middle school cross country teams and includes a shirt exchange. Runners can bring a worn, but not worn-out run shirt and go home with a different one. Leftover shirts will go to charity.
The kids run is free, while the fees for the 5K and 10K are $15 for South Coast Running Club members and $25 for nonmembers who sign up in advance online. Race-day registration fees increase by $5.
A family rate for people with running club family memberships is $15 for two runners and $5 for each additional runner, on race day only.
Registration on Jan. 5 runs from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
To sign up in advance, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
For more information, call Tom Bedell at 541-347-4740.