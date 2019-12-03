Bandon’s basketball teams started their preseason with games at Riddle on Wednesday (results were not available by press time) and now have three straight home games.
The Tigers host Glide on Friday and then Class 3A schools Douglas and Brookings-Harbor next Tuesday and Friday.
Those will be their final home games in the month of December.
Bandon Girls Basketball
Dec. 4 @ Riddle
Dec. 6 @ Glide
Dec. 10 Douglas
Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor
Dec. 17 @ Pacific/Powers
Dec. 20 @ Bonanza
Dec. 21 @ Lost River
Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament
Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2 Siletz Valley
#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea
#Jan. 4 TBA
*Jan. 7 Waldport
*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport
*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point
*Jan. 17 @ Toledo
*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 24 @ Coquille
*Jan. 28 @ Waldport
Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian
*Feb. 4 Reedsport
*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point
*Feb. 11 Toledo
*Feb. 14 Gold Beach
*Feb. 17 Coquille
You have free articles remaining.
#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational
*Sunset Conference Game
Bandon Boys Basketball
Dec. 4 @ Riddle
Dec. 6 @ Glide
Dec. 10 Douglas
Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor
Dec. 20 @ Bonanza
Dec. 21 @ Lost River
Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament
Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament
#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea
#Jan. 4 TBA
*Jan. 7 Waldport
*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport
*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point
*Jan. 17 @ Toledo
*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach
*Jan. 24 @ Coquille
*Jan. 28 @ Waldport
Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian
*Feb. 4 Reedsport
*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point
*Feb. 11 Toledo
*Feb. 14 Gold Beach
*Feb. 17 Coquille
#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational
*Sunset Conference Game