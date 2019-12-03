{{featured_button_text}}

Bandon’s basketball teams started their preseason with games at Riddle on Wednesday (results were not available by press time) and now have three straight home games.

The Tigers host Glide on Friday and then Class 3A schools Douglas and Brookings-Harbor next Tuesday and Friday.

Those will be their final home games in the month of December.

Bandon Girls Basketball

Dec. 4 @ Riddle

Dec. 6 @ Glide

Dec. 10 Douglas

Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor

Dec. 17 @ Pacific/Powers

Dec. 20 @ Bonanza

Dec. 21 @ Lost River

Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2 Siletz Valley

#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea

#Jan. 4 TBA

*Jan. 7 Waldport

*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport

*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point

*Jan. 17 @ Toledo

*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach

*Jan. 24 @ Coquille

*Jan. 28 @ Waldport

Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian

*Feb. 4 Reedsport

*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point

*Feb. 11 Toledo

*Feb. 14 Gold Beach

*Feb. 17 Coquille

#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational

*Sunset Conference Game

Bandon Boys Basketball

Dec. 4 @ Riddle

Dec. 6 @ Glide

Dec. 10 Douglas

Dec. 13 Brookings-Harbor

Dec. 20 @ Bonanza

Dec. 21 @ Lost River

Dec. 27 Oakland Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 Oakland Holiday Tournament

#Jan. 3 vs. Alsea

#Jan. 4 TBA

*Jan. 7 Waldport

*Jan. 13 @ Reedsport

*Jan. 15 @ Myrtle Point

*Jan. 17 @ Toledo

*Jan. 21 @ Gold Beach

*Jan. 24 @ Coquille

*Jan. 28 @ Waldport

Jan. 31 @ Umpqua Valley Christian

*Feb. 4 Reedsport

*Feb. 7 Myrtle Point

*Feb. 11 Toledo

*Feb. 14 Gold Beach

*Feb. 17 Coquille

#Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational

*Sunset Conference Game

