The Bandon softball team has gotten the season off to a great start, with four wins in four outings this spring, already surpassing the past two seasons combined.
The Tigers opened the season with an 18-1 win over Yoncalla and then swept a doubleheader at Days Creek, winning 12-7 and 14-1. Then, on Tuesday, they won a nonleague game against league rival Myrtle Point 12-4.
“What a difference a year makes,” Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said. “The girls this year are working hard and it’s showing.”
In the game against Yoncalla, Dedra Foster had three doubles and drove in five runs. Freshman Avery Pounder had a triple and single and drove in two runs.
Pounder also started the opener on the mound and had nine strikeouts while pitching four innings.
“It was a nice team win,” Gallagher said. “Everyone got on base and at least scored once, and they showed patience with their at-bats.”
The Tigers continued that at Days Creek.
In the opener Saturday, Naomi Martin had three hits and two runs. Allie Hennick had two hits and two RBIs.
Freshmen Trinity Long-Hinderman and Kadence Teel both went 1-for-3 and each drove in two runs, while combining for three runs scored.
In the second game, Lizzy Gallagher had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Martin had a single and a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Foster went 4-for-4 with a double and home run, four runs and three RBIs and Teel added two more runs and another RBI.
“The freshmen are figuring it out early, which will be nice moving forward,” Brandon Gallagher said. “They mix in well with the rest of the upperclassmen.”
In Tuesday’s win over the Bobcats, Foster had a single and double, scored twice and drove in three more runs. Pounder had a triple and home run, scored twice and drove in four runs.
Pounder and Hennick each pitched three innings and combined for 11 strikeouts while giving up two runs each.
“It was a good game for both teams,” Gallagher said. “We were able to get some JV kids in so they could get some playing time.”
The first week of games left Gallagher excited.
“I’m looking forward to a good season,” he said. “We’ve still have a few things to work on, but the way they have been approaching practice, I’m hopeful that we will get it fixed sooner than later.”
Bandon hosts Glide’s junior varsity team on Friday and then hosts Oakland for a doubleheader next Friday during spring break.
Baseball
Bandon’s baseball team won its opener against Riddle 6-1 last week, but then lost a trio of tough games.
On Saturday, the Tigers fell to both Umpqua Valley Christian (7-2) and Kennedy (8-1) at Roseburg in a showcase including three of the better teams in Class 2A-1A.
Then on Tuesday, Bandon lost at Class 3A Brookings-Harbor 14-0.
Early in the season, Bandon’s offense has not been thriving.
The Tigers had just one hit in the win over Riddle, an infield single by Cooper Lang.
But the pitching was strong. Jason Wilhite, Josh Minkler, Lang and Coby Smith combined on a no-hitter.
The Tigers host Glide on Friday and then head to Eastern Oregon during spring break to play Joseph, La Pine and Burns at Grant Union High School in John Day next Thursday through Saturday.
Track & Field
Bandon opened the season at the Crusader Relays in Medford.
Aunika Miller won the 2,000-meter steeplechase for the girls (9:04.00) and Holly Hutton was third in the mile, finishing in 6:14.82.
Charlie Ells was fourth in the steeplechase for Bandon’s boys (7:34).
Bandon’s group of Averee Miller, Olwyn Reed, Kayla LaPlante and Maggie Keller was third in the 4x100 relay (1:15.88). The Tigers were fourth in the 4x200 relay with Isabel Winston, Hannah Wayne, Jenny Himmelrick and Shannon Smith finishing in 2:20.41. Miller, Smith, Hutton and Wayne were fifth in the 4x400 relay (4:58.35). And Smith, Winston, Miller and Hutton were fourth in the sprint medley relay in 2:15.46.
Miller, Wayne, Smith and Hutton also won the distance medley relay, which includes a 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600, finishing in 15:22.
Bandon’s boys won the throwers relay with a group including Wyatt Dyer, Cayton Sinay, Mike Webner and Jack Davis, finishing in 50.29.
Ells, Trevor Angove, Sinay and Aero Frnaklin finished second in the distance medley relay for the boys (13:03.91).
Dyer was third in the javelin with a throw of 123-4. Davis was seventh in the shot put (30-4 ½).
Bandon’s boys were fifth out of 11 teams and the girls were sixth out of 13.