Bandon’s volleyball team made four team members winners on Senior Night last week, outlasting Waldport in five sets.
Kylie Lakey, Traylyn Arana, Ashley Strain and Naomi Martin all played their final home matches in the win, which came by scores of 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 15-13.
Arana had 13 kills and four aces and Kennedy Turner had 12 kills as Bandon found some offense that had been missing in recent weeks. Lakey had 13 aces on the night, and served tough in the pivotal fourth game, coach Mariah Vierck said.
“There were really long rallies the whole night and we finally finished some plays,” she said. “We played better as a team after I tried a new rotation.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the success didn’t carry over to Tuesday, when Bandon fell at league-leading Coquille 25-19, 25-20, 25-10.
You have free articles remaining.
The Tigers had struggles putting the ball away and avoiding hitting errors against the Red Devils, Vierck said.
Turner, George and Martin all had three kills in the loss. Lakey had 38 digs, George 26 and Arana 20.
Bandon finishes the regular season Thursday with a match at Myrtle Point and needs to beat the Bobcats and get help up the coast from Reedsport to have a shot at advancing to the playoffs.
If Reedsport, which is second, beats Toledo, which is third, the league will have its regular playoffs, which calls for the fourth- and third-place teams to meet with the winner playing the second-place team for a spot in the postseason. But if Toledo wins, the Boomers and Reedsport will be tied for second and will play a single match to determine the league’s second team into the playoffs.