After almost a week off, Bandon’s volleyball team won its Sunset Conference opener Tuesday, beating host Gold Beach 25-13, 25-21, 25-15.
“Overall, we played well,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “It was nice to see some offense.”
The Tigers took advantage of a number of easy hits across the net by the Panthers.
“We were able to set a lot of players,” Vierck said.
If there was a downside to the match, it was too many missed serves, she said.
“But when they were in, they were tough,” Vierck said, adding, “We need to find more balance.”
Kennedy Turner had nine kills and five aces in the win. Naomi Martin added eight kills and Trayln Arana had six kills, six aces and 16 digs. Baylee George had four kills and passed a bunch of free balls to setter Bella Erenfeld, who finished with 22 assists.
Bandon had not played since beating Glide and losing to Monroe as part of a double dual at Glide on Thursday.
The Tigers beat Glide 25-23, 26-24 and lost to Monroe 25-21, 25-23.
Turner had a combined 15 kills and Arana 11 in the two matches. Erenfeld had a total of 30 assists,
“When our passing is solid, we have good offense, so we are definitely looking to tighten that up,” Vierck said after that match. And that’s an area Bandon improved on Tuesday.
The Tigers have their bye in the first round of the league schedule on Thursday, but have their third double dual of the season on Friday, when they host Pacific at 2:30 p.m. and Union at 5:30 p.m. in advance of the Cranberry Bowl.
Union, from the east part of the state, is off to a 5-2 start to the season and won the Helix tournament over the weekend. The Bobcats will visit Reedsport on Saturday and play Pacific at 4 p.m. Friday, right before playing Bandon.
Pacific is 3-2, with wins over Rogue River and two against Mapleton. The Pirates have lost their first two Skyline League matches, to Elkton and Camas Valley.
Next week, the Tigers host Toledo on Tuesday and travel to Reedsport on Thursday. The Brave won their league opener Tuesday against Myrtle Point.