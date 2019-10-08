Bandon’s volleyball team swept last-place Gold Beach last week as the Tigers tuned up for a big stretch of league games in their hopes to compete for a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Bandon topped the Panthers 25-15, 25-14, 26-24.
Assistant coach Ginelle DeForest said the group played well as a team.
Bandon also created some good momentum with tough serves, she said.
Kennedy Turner had eight kills and Traylyn Arana added four.
Kylie Lakey and Baylee George each had five aces in the win.
Bandon snapped a three-match losing streak and improved to 4-3 in league play.
On Wednesday, the Tigers were scheduled to visit Toledo, the team they are tied for third place with in the Sunset Conference standings.
They are home for both games next week, with second-place Reedsport in town on Tuesday and Waldport on Thursday, which will serve as senior day.
The final week of the regular season brings matches at Coquille on Oct. 22 and Myrtle Point on Oct. 24.
The Myrtle Point match could prove vital in the playoff chase. In the Sunset Conference playoff structure, the league champion, likely unbeaten Coquille, goes directly into the playoffs. The fourth-place and third-place teams meet, with the winner playing the second-place team on its home court for the league’s No. 2 spot in the playoffs.
Coquille beat Reedsport on Monday to complete a sweep of the Brave and improve to 7-0. Reedsport is second at 6-2.