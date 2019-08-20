With five returning starters and a few newcomers with extensive experience, Mariah Vierck had a lot to be happy about Monday after Bandon’s first volleyball practice of the season.
The head coach pointed out that the turnout is better than last year.
She was maybe most pleased, though, with the team’s mentality on the first day.
“Our top two things we are looking for are positive effort and attitude,” she said, adding that she saw that.
“We had a few leaders step up individually, helping the girls,” she said, be that through encouraging them during conditioning or even doing extra work so nobody was left doing conditioning drills after the others were done.
Seniors Kylie Lakey, Ashley Strain and Naomi Martin and juniors Bella Erenfeld and Kennedy Turner all were part of the starting rotation last year and are back to lead the Tigers, though not necessarily in their same positions. Traylin Arana, who moved to the school during the spring, will make an immediate impact. And Carlee Freitag saw some varsity time while swinging up from the JV team.
“I’m excited about figuring out the dynamics of the team,” Vierck said. “We are starting from scratch, looking at every position.”
Vierck said she is looking at all the players for all the positions, but that her biggest concern is setter, where Erenfeld has filled in.
“Bella attended a setter camp for me,” Vierck said, adding that she might consider others for the position as well, maybe in a shared role.
Vierck also is excited about having a new assistant, Grants Pass graduate Gina DeForest, who is giving her a fresh perspective on all the players.
The team has been practicing in the Harbor Lights gym while work is completed on the high school gym, and needs to make progress quickly, with jamboree matches next Friday in Florence against the host Vikings and Douglas and then the season openers the following Thursday (Sept. 5) at Glide against the Wildcats and Monroe. The league opener is Sept. 10 at Gold Beach.
Vierck, who had a child during the offseason, is excited.
“For not being sure if I had more coaching in me after having the baby, I’m glad I stayed around,” she said.