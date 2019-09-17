Bandon’s volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in the Sunset Conference after edging visiting Toledo in five tense sets Tuesday, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.
Kennedy Turner came up with some big hits late in the match and led the Tigers with 18 kills, to go with 23 digs. She also had seven aces.
Bella Erenfeld had 30 assists and 18 digs. Traylyn Arana had seven kills, five aces and 38 digs and Baylee George had five kills, five blocks and 47 digs.
Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said the Tigers had to work for the win.
“They are the scrappiest team we have played this year and we have to match that intensity,” she said.
But she added that she was pleased with her team’s fight in the close match.
“I was happy to get the win and see a team effort,” Vierck said.
The Tigers play another big league match Thursday when they visit Reedsport and they travel to Waldport on Tuesday.
Bandon split its matches in a nonleague double dual on Friday before the Cranberry Bowl, sweeping Pacific 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 and falling to Union of Eastern Oregon 25-13, 25-18, 25-20.
The Pacific match was a good one for the team in a stretch of tough matches.
“I got to play all my girls, which was nice for experience,” Vierck said.
Turner had nine kills and four aces and Naomi Martin had seven kills in the win.
Against Union, though, Bandon struggled to finish points, losing long rallies with silly errors, Vierck said.
“We never played at their level from start to finish,” she said. “We had lots of little mistakes and missed opportunities.”
Arana had seven kills and three aces. Carlee Freitag also made significant contributions in the match, Vierck said.
Bandon is 4-4 on the season, but significantly 2-0 in league, tied for first place with Coquille early in conference play.