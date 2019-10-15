Bandon’s volleyball team continued its recent struggles on Tuesday when the Tigers fell to visiting Reedsport 26-24, 25-12, 25-12.
Bandon coach Mariah Vierck described the match as another instance of “very inconsistent play” from the squad.
Bandon fell to 4-5 in league play with its fifth loss in its last six matches and will try bounce back at home against Waldport on Thursday before finishing the regular season next week at Coquille on Tuesday and Myrtle Point on Thursday.
The Tigers still could make the league playoffs. They are tied with Myrtle Point for fourth place behind the Red Devils, who lost to Toledo for their first league setback on Monday, Reedsport and Toledo.
In Tuesday’s loss to Reedsport, Kennedy Turner had nine kills, four aces and two stuff blocks for the Tigers.
Naomi Martin added five kills for Bandon and the Tigers got a lift in the back row from Baylee George, who has an ankle injury, but was able to play on defense in the rotation and had 22 digs.
“She passed very well, we just couldn’t capitalize on them,” Vierck said.