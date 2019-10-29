Bandon’s volleyball team lost to Myrtle Point in its season finale last week, finishing the year 5-7 in the Sunset Conference.
The Bobcats beat the Tigers 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 to finish fourth in the league standings, a spot in front of the Tigers.
Bandon did have a strong hitting night by both Kennedy Turner (13 kills) and Traylyn Arana (12). Bella Erenfeld at 29 assists and Kylie Lakey and Baylee George led the defense.
“Kennedy and Traylyn hit well,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We just had too many missed serves and passed into the ceiling a lot, which affected our offense.”
Myrtle Point finished 6-6 in league, but saw its chances to advance to the playoffs end when Toledo beat Reedsport in the season finale, leaving those teams tied for second and ending the full league playoffs. Toledo beat Reedsport again Tuesday night in five sets to clinch the league’s second spot in the state playoffs.
Coquille will host a match Saturday and Toledo will be on the road as those two teams try to advance to the state tournament in Redmond.
Bandon, meanwhile, looks toward the future with a strong returning group, though the Tigers lose Arana, Lakey, Ashley Strain and Naomi Martin to graduation. The Tigers also should get a boost from a strong eighth-grade group at Harbor Lights Middle School.