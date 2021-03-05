Bandon volleyball coach Mariah Vierck said this likely is the most committed group of players she’s had, with no reward in sight for all their efforts.
Because Coos County remains in the extreme-risk category for COVID-19, schools in the county can’t host indoor sports including volleyball and the team can’t have more than six players at a time practice.
Vierck said the players have taken everything in stride, which has kept her upbeat, too.
“They are keeping me motivated,” she said. “I have given them every opportunity to make this season whatever they want for themselves. They have asked for full-time practices every day in our cohorts of six. They have not taken any days off.”
The team started practicing in August and split time in the gym through the fall with the basketball program, each getting two days each week. Since mid-January, the Tigers have been practicing four days a week hoping somehow they get a season.
“Every time I say, ‘Here’s another road block. Here’s another brick wall we’ve hit.’ They’ve said, ‘Oh well.’
“It is maybe the most dedicated group of players I have ever worked with … for very little payoff, if any.”
Seniors Kennedy Turner and Bella Erenfeld have been team leaders since practice started in August.
“They have mentored the younger girls and made them feel welcome,” Vierck said. “They have been hugely committed to working out. Earlier in the year when indoor was shut down, they would take conditioning outdoors. And they kept showing up.”
The team has about 15 players and is heavy on freshmen filled with potential.
“The freshmen are a dedicated, athletic group,” Vierck said. “They’re a fun group. I am thankful that they are only freshmen and it doesn’t affect long-term their excitement to play.”
But Vierck also feels terrible for the seniors —Erenfeld, Turner and Bailey George, who arrived in Bandon during their junior year.
“Kennedy has been a four-year starter and integral to the success of our program,” Vierck said. “She would have absolutely been an all-star this year.
“I’m quite sad for them, but I am super thankful they are still around to mentor our younger girls.”
It’s important having them around with the current practice structure. Each group can only be in the gym for 45 minutes.
“By the time you are warmed up and really going, you are at your 45 minutes and the next group is ready,” Vierck said.
The three seniors are leading the way.
“They are trying to live up and take in every last moment they have on a volleyball court, even if it’s just practice drills, even if it’s in no way getting ready for a match,” Vierck said. “It’s hard to simulate a game situation (with six players).”
Bandon is getting its practice in. The Tigers just hope they can get some matches in.
It’s unlikely Coos County can get out of the extreme risk category soon, given how many new coronavirus cases the county has just about every day.
But the players have stayed positive, which is amazing and inspiring to Vierck.
“Regardless of competitions happening or not, when you’ve done stuff as a group from August to March, you grow as a family,” she said. “I think that has helped our culture a bit. This is the most positive culture I have had for a while. That is all thanks to the girls.
“I show up in the gym and they remind me every single time why we are doing this. They show up with the same work ethic and attitude.”
Vierck hopes to reward them. She is trying to figure out how to set up a net outside, where matches are allowed, and said Myrtle Point will come play the Tigers if that happens.
Setting up matches is the least Vierck can do.
“They have practiced in masks for months,” she said. “They’ve conditioned on their own because 45 minutes doesn’t allow them to get into shape.
“They deserve at least one break.”
