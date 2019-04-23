Bandon’s track team got one win and a couple of nice personal bests in the Bulldog Triplex meet on Friday at North Bend High School.
The win came from Shannon Smith, who set a new best in the 800 with her time of 2 minutes, 39.89 seconds.
Meanwhile, twins Hunter and Trevor Angove also had each had a new best while finishing second in an event.
Hunter tied for second in the 400 with his time of 57.73. Trevor was second in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
Bandon’s girls also were second in a pair of specialized relays, both with the quartet of Aunika Miller, Shannon Smith, Holly Hutton and Kennedy Turner.
Bandon’s time in the sprint medley relay, with two 100s, a 200 and a 400, was 2:08.61. In the distance medley relay, with a 1,200, a 400, an 800 and a 1,600, the Tigers finished in 14:37.17.
The Tigers had a handful of winners in the Cinder Classic at Crow on Tuesday.
For the girls, Hannah Blackard won the 100 (14.74), Hutton the 800 (2:36.01), Hannah Wayne the 1,500 (6:22.84), Jenny Himmelrick the 300 hurdles (58.59), and Wayne, Smith, Miller and Hutton in the 4x400 relay (4:50.81).
For the boys, Hunter Angove again improved his best in the pole vault, clearing 11-1 to win, and Trevor Angove won the triple jump (37-7).
Bandon’s girls were second behind Glide ant he boys were third behind Crow and Glide.
Some of the Tigers will compete at the Centennial Invitational on Saturday and the school hosts its annual Small Schools Invitational on Tuesday.