BANDON — There was great anticipation and excitement for the coming spring sports season in Bandon. But after nine days of practice, the season is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.
Last Friday, the OSAA announced that, with the closing of schools across the state, athletics would also be put on pause.
“Per Governor Brown’s announcement regarding school closures, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has suspended interscholastic practices and contests for sports and activities for all member schools effective today through March 31,” the OSAA said in a statement.
At Bandon, the track and field team of about 50 students make up nearly 25% of the student body. For head coach Brent Hutton, he isn’t ready for a break in the season.
“It’s pretty frustrating. The thing is, our program is really just starting to build some momentum as a track program,” said Hutton. “We have a healthy cross country program but we have a lot of kids that are really good athletes and we’re starting to build a decent sprint program and so it’s pretty frustrating. The kids are frustrated as well.”
The Tigers were slated to start the season off on Tuesday with what was going to be a virtual meet hosted by St. Mary’s. The plan was for each of the six participating schools to compete at their home tracks and then send results in, they would be compiled and a winner would be decided. Because coaches are not allowed to meet with their teams during this hiatus, the meet was canceled.
Friday’s 112th Coos County Meet at Marshfield High School, the oldest annual high school meet in Oregon, has been postponed.
If the season comes back on April 1 as is scheduled by OSAA at the moment, the first meet of the season for the Tigers would be the 20th Annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield High School. If the season is postponed to a later date, Hutton worries about how it would impact the product on the track.
“At that point we would be in serious jeopardy of a serious season. But we would definitely take what we could get,” said Hutton. “Especially at a mid-distance — we would be ready if the season just boiled down to districts and state. We’ll be ready and up to speed.”
With most of last year’s baseball team returning, Bandon entered the coaches’ poll ranked seventh. The Tigers finished third in the 2A/1A Special District 5 last season. So far six games have been canceled, including a tournament at Umpqua Valley Christian that matched the Tigers up with some of the top teams in the 1A/2A Classification.
The league season is scheduled to begin on April 7 at home against Coquille.
On the softball field, the Tigers have all but one starter back on a team that made it to the playoffs a season ago.
“I’m so bummed right now because this team, even after the first week watching them it was like, oh you guys have the potential to do something special this year,” said head coach Brandon Gallagher. The Tigers have so far had five games canceled.
While Gallagher is not allowed to run practice, his team has taken over.
“Because I have such a good group of girls they were refused to stop so they’re going to practice on their own. A lot of my seniors — I’ve got Allison Hennick and Naomi Martin — they were like, no, we’re not going to stop practicing, we’re going to keep practicing so we’ll run practice,” said Gallagher who hopes to rejoin his team soon.
“Hopefully this all just blows over and we can get right back to it.”
