Bandon’s football team enters its final preseason game Friday still seeking its first win after falling to Oakland 28-0 on the road last week.

The Tigers host Creswell, which is 1-2 on the season with the win coming last week against Illinois Valley by a 38-14 margin. Bandon will play Illinois Valley Oct. 10, when it has its bye during the league season.

Coquille and Toledo remain the only unbeaten Sunset Conference teams. The Boomers got a big win over No. 1 Monroe in a 52-49 shootout on Friday while Coquille dominated Jefferson 50-24 after building a 50-0 lead.

Bandon hosts Coquille to open league play next week.

