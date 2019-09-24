Bandon’s football team enters its final preseason game Friday still seeking its first win after falling to Oakland 28-0 on the road last week.
The Tigers host Creswell, which is 1-2 on the season with the win coming last week against Illinois Valley by a 38-14 margin. Bandon will play Illinois Valley Oct. 10, when it has its bye during the league season.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Coquille and Toledo remain the only unbeaten Sunset Conference teams. The Boomers got a big win over No. 1 Monroe in a 52-49 shootout on Friday while Coquille dominated Jefferson 50-24 after building a 50-0 lead.
Bandon hosts Coquille to open league play next week.