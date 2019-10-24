Bandon’s boys and girls both finished fourth among bigger schools in the annual Country Fair Invitational at Elmira on Wednesday.
The boys finished behind Class 6A Sheldon, Class 5A Crater and Class 4A Newport. Marshfield was seventh and North Bend ninth.
The Bandon girls finished behind South Eugene, Crater and Sheldon, with North Bend sixth and Marshfield eighth.
In the boys race, North Bend’s Alex Garcia-Silver was eighth in 16 minutes and 17 seconds. Aaron Prince was 10th to lead Marshfield, finishing in 16:30.
Bandon was led by Isaac Cutler, who was 12th (16:58). Aero Franklin was 46th (17:44), Patton Clark 54th (17:51), Luke Brown 58th (17:53) and Ansen Converse 63rd (17:55).
Robert Kliewer was 35th (17:27) and Jacob Calvert 56th (17:52) for Marshfield while Zachary Holt was 42nd for North Bend (17:38).
Bandon’s Holly Hutton was the top South Coast girl, finishing 11th (20:05).
Marshfield’s Kaylee Delzotti was 18th (20:19) and North Bend’s Celeste Sinko 22nd (20:35).
Other South Coast runners in the top 60 were Bandon’s Danielle McLain in 29th (20:59), Shannon Smith in 34th (21:14) and Aunika Miller in 49th (21:58); North Bend’s Sara Slade in 33rd (21:12) and Ashleigh Timm in 56th (22:24); and Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack in 48th (21:47) and Jordan Baarstad in 59th (22:45).
The varsity races featured 185 boys and 143 girls. There were 23 complete boys teams and 17 complete girls teams. A total of 38 schools were represented.