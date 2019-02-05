Bandon’s basketball teams suffered heartbreaking losses at home to Myrtle Point on Friday night, losing by a combined total of three points, with one of the games decided in overtime and only after a potential winning basket by the Tigers was ruled after the buzzer.
Now the Tigers are preparing for the final week of the season looking for a strong finish to their Sunset Conference seasons.
The girls fell to the Bobcats in overtime 34-33 in a game that nearly ended with a fantastic finish.
The Tigers had the ball with one second left and executed an out of bounds play nearly perfectly, with Nikki Lakey sinking a shot. But it came just after the buzzer, letting Myrtle Point leave the court with a victory.
Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said he was proud of his group for how they battled, especially after falling behind early and needing to outscore the Bobcats 14-7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
“A slow first half got us in a hole and we struggled to make free throws, but the girls kept battling and playing hard,” Sammons said. “They fought all the way until the very end and I couldn’t’ be more proud of them.”
Kennedy Turner had 12 points to lead the Tigers and Nikki Lakey scored nine and Kylie Lakey eight.
Bandon’s boys struggled with their shooting and fell to the Bobcats 44-42 when Myrtle Point rallied from eight points down at the start of the fourth quarter to win.
Bandon coach Matt Angove said the Tigers “shot horribly and couldn’t rebound.”
Bandon converted just two 3-pointers and were 3-for-8 from the free throw line, including missing all four of their attempts in the final quarter.
Myrtle Point, which usually features the 3-pointer as a key staple in its offense, made just one shot from long range, but scored enough to win.
Matt Yarbor had 12 points for Bandon. Braydon Freitag scored nine and Hunter Angove and Colby Gaston had seven each.
The Tigers had games against North Bend on Tuesday canceled because of the snowy weather that forced schools to be closed.
Bandon hosts Waldport for its final home game Friday night, when it will honor its seniors — Yarbor, Gaston and Alexander Schulz for the boys and Nikki Lakey, Kortney Ferreri and Dedra Foster for the girls.
Next week, the Tigers visit Coquille on Tuesday and Gold Beach on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
Bandon’s boys are 4-5 and the girls are 3-6 in league play.