Brandon Gallagher is optimistic about the 2019 softball season in Bandon.
A year after errors plagued the Tigers defensively, the young Bandon group has cleaned up that part of its game, getting those defensive miscues down from seven per game to just three, according to the second-year coach.
“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “I’m liking my team this year.”
Part of the drastic defensive improvement is due to returners and confidence and familiarity with the varsity game and defensive positions.
But there’s another layer to it. Bandon has eight freshmen on the varsity roster, most, if not all, of whom Gallagher coached in the youth ranks.
It’s that familiarity especially which helps Bandon. Expectations, words and strategies aren’t to be learned. They’re to be refreshed.
“My freshmen, I coached them at the youth level,” Gallagher said. “They’re in high school now and they know what I want. They understand. So it’s helped out a lot having them this year.”
Some of that was on display Tuesday in Bandon’s league opener against Coquille, which the Tigers won 4-2.
Contributions came almost solely from freshmen, suggesting a rising Tigers program.
Freshman outfielder Kadence Teel doubled, tripled and scored a run, Avery Pounder struck out eight in the circle and outfielder Alyssa Duenas walked twice and scored a run.
Bandon scored all four of its runs in the second inning, then held off Coquille behind Pounder for the win.
“It was kind of a slow game with our hitting,” Gallagher said. “Having two weeks off, it was kind of slow. We played good defense. We only made three errors.”
It starts Bandon’s league season off on a win after the Tigers won a single game, which came in league, all last season. In fact, Bandon is yet to drop a ballgame yet and currently holds the No. 2 spot in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 2A-1A power rankings.
It’s encouraging because Toledo and Waldport, in Gallagher’s estimation, are still going to be at the top of the standings, but he’s definitely optimistic that Bandon can compete with the entire Special District 4 — the Sunset Conference plus Siletz Valley.
“I have a really good feeling that we can compete right there,” Gallagher said. “I think we can compete with them on any given day.
“It’s softball. You never know.”
Bandon visits Douglas’ JV team on Thursday, then hosts that quality Toledo team on Friday.