Bandon’s chances to advance to the Class 2A-1A softball playoffs come down to a win-or-go-home game Thursday at Marshfield's softball field in Coos Bay.
The Tigers, Coquille and Reedsport all ended up tied for third in the Sunset Conference. Coquille and Reedsport will play at 3 p.m. at the field, located off Thompson Road. The winner faces the Tigers at 5 p.m.
Bandon reached the tiebreaker by winning four straight league games, including a 22-4 win over Siletz Valley and a 12-7 victory over Myrtle Point before the Tigers lost their regular-season finale to Waldport 13-5 on Tuesday.
But the Tigers needed help, too, from both Reedsport and Waldport. First Reedsport beat Coquille and then Waldport rallied from a 4-1 deficit with seven runs in the sixth to beat the Red Devils on Monday.
Bandon took care of what it needed to do with its wins.
Against Myrtle Point, Dedra Foster had a home run among four hits and also finished with three runs and an RBI. Traylin Arana also hit a home run and finished with two runs and three RBIs. Kadence Teel had three hits and Liz Gallagher, Naomi Martin and Kortney Ferreri had two runs each.
In the win over Siletz Valley, Foster had four hits and two runs, Gallagher had three hits and Teel, Avery Pounder, Carlee Freitag and Angie Morones each scored three runs.
Baseball
Bandon’s baseball team finished the regular season on a winning note, winning a trio of 10-run rule games as the Tigers tuned up for the Class 2A-1A playoffs. The Tigers beat Siletz Valley 19-4, Myrtle Point 18-8 and Waldport 25-6.
“Now we wait,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said of the Tigers, who will be in the first round of the playoffs as the third seed from the conference.
The rankings freeze on Thursday, at which time the brackets will be set.
Coby Smith had four hits, three runs and three RBIs in Tuesday’s win against Waldport. Ethan Hultin had four runs and three RBIs and Cooper Lang had three hits.
Braydon Freitag and Lang had home runs in the win over Siletz Valley and Lang had four hits and four RBIs against Myrtle Point. Freitag and Hunter Hausler had four runs against the Bobcats.