Bandon’s high school track team had its final tuneup before this week’s district meet when they traveled to Cottage Grove for the annual Wally Cochietti Invitational on Friday.
The Tigers only had a few placers in the meet filled with top Class 4A and some Class 5A schools. Bandon’s girls scored 14 points and the boys nine in the 13-school meet.
Holly Hutton had the top finish for the Tigers, setting a new personal best while placing second in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 28.67 seconds. Hutton also finished seventh in the 1,500 in a speedy 5:11.38.
Bandon’s other points came courtesy of Kennedy Turner, who placed fifth in the javelin with a new best of 103-8. Turner also had a new best of 1:10.11 in the 400, where she placed ninth.
Bandon’s boys were led by freshman twins Hunter and Trevor Angove. Hunter was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet and Trevor was sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 39-3 ½.
Jared Duval was eighth in the 800 with a new best of 2:07.52. And the group of Wyatt Dyer, Will Freitag, Jack Davis and Cayton Sinay was eighth in the 4x100 relay (46.98).
The district meet is Saturday at Grants Pass High School, when the Tigers join Sunset Conference rivals Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach to compete with Bonanza, Canyonville Christian, Illinois Valley, Lakeview, Lost River and Rogue River.
The top two finishers in each event advance to the Class 2A state meet next week in Monmouth.
Saturday’s meet starts at 10 a.m.