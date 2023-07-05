2.jpg

The Bandon High School band won a state title, one of two state championships won by Bandon in the last school year.

Bandon finished second for Class 2A in the annual OSAA Cup.

The final results for the Oregon School Activities Association award, sponsored by Pacific Office Automation, were released last week by OSAA.

The Marshfield High School volleyball team celebrates its state championships. Marshfield also had two state champions in the school year, with the track team winning its second straight title.
