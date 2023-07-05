Bandon finished second for Class 2A in the annual OSAA Cup.
The final results for the Oregon School Activities Association award, sponsored by Pacific Office Automation, were released last week by OSAA.
Bandon finished with 2,057.5 points, trailing Kennedy in the final standings for Class 2A. Kennedy won five straight times from 2015-16 to 2019-20 before Regis won for the division last year. The award was not presented for the 2020-21 school year, when OSAA did not sponsor any championships during the pandemic.
Schools earn points for finishes by teams and individuals in sports and activities through the school year and also earn points when various sports teams or activities finish in the top 10 in the Academic All-State Program and a sportsmanship component for not having any players or coaches ejected from games.
Bandon won state titles in both girls track and in band and finished atop the Academic All-State standings for girls track as well. The speech and debate team and girls basketball team also earned trophies and the Tigers advanced to the state playoffs in football, boys basketball, baseball and boys and girls cross country.
Marshfield and North Bend both finished in the top 10 in the Class 4A final standings for the OSAA Cup.
Marshfield was seventh with 2,607.5 points and North Bend was eighth with 2,585. Scappoose won the classification with 3,215 points.
Marshfield won state titles during the year in volleyball and boys track and field. North Bend was champion in band. Both schools had multiple other teams advance to state playoffs.
The champions in the other classifications were Jesuit for Class 6A, Summit for Class 5A, Valley Catholic for Class 3A and St. Paul for Class 1A.
In Class 3A, Coquille finished 21st, Siuslaw was 23rd and Brookings-Harbor was 34th.
Also in Class 2A, Gold Beach was 28th and Reedsport 33rd.
In Class 1A, Myrtle Point was 32nd, Powers was 41st and Pacific was 88th.
The OSAA Cup was started in 1999 as a way to recognize overall excellence by schools in academics, activities and athletics.
The only South Coast school to finish atop the standings has been North Bend, which was winner for Class 4A in both 2013-14 and 2016-17.
North Bend also has been the most consistent performer among South Coast schools in the program, including finishing in the top 10 more than 15 times in either Class 4A or Class 5A. The school has been runner-up three times and third three more times.
Marshfield was second in 2017-18 and fourth in 2018-19.
Bandon’s previous best finish was third, in both 2014-15 and 2015-16, and the school has been in the top 10 more than 10 times. Coquille and Pacific each also have finished in the top 10 in the past six years, while Reedsport had a strong stretch from 2003 to 2005, finishing ninth or better three straight school years.
Complete rankings for all the different classifications are available at www.osaa.org.
