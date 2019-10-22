Harbor Lights eighth-grader Olivia Thompson extended her perfect season for middle school cross country on the South Coast by taking the title in the Far West League district meet at Tugman State Park in Lakeside last week.
Thompson covered the 3,000-meter course in 12 minutes and 4 seconds, with teammate Marley Petrey, a seventh-grader, finishing second in 12:31. She won all five of her races to date this fall.
Harbor Lights finished second among eight complete teams in the girls meet with 64 points. North Bend had five of the top nine runners and won the team title with 27 points.
Eighth-grader Cassie Kennon, a first-year cross country participant, was 14th for Harbor Lights (13:30), with sixth-grader Emma Roper-Cockerham 19th (13:43), eighth-grader Rachel Eickhoff 33rd (14:24), sixth-grader Lilly Iverson 34th (14:25), sixth-grader Safaa Dimitruk 41st (15:04), seventh-grader Maya Tulles 62nd (16:31), sixth-grader Rowan Reed 81st (19:56) and sixth-grader Marlee Jones 83rd (20:18).
Former Harbor Lights runner Analise Miller, who has moved to North Bend, helped her new team to the title by finishing fifth (13:09). Last year Thompson was first and Miller second.
You have free articles remaining.
Carter Brown, a Harbor Lights eighth-grader, was second in the boys race, finishing in 11:00. John Parks of North Bend won in 10:49.
Harbor Lights was fifth in the boys team race, also won by North Bend.
Sixth-grader Tyler Senn was 12th (11:59), eighth-grader Zack Robertson was 34th (13:11), sixth-grader Hayden Thompson was 35th (13:16), seventh-grader Peyton Simonds was 43rd (13:56), seventh-grader Connor Barker 48th (14:23), eighth-grader Logan France 49th (14:26), sixthg-grader Tyler Eickhoff 52nd (14:35), eighth-grader Colton Siewell 65th (15:27), seventh-grader Truth Vineyard (15:43), sixth-grader Elijah Vineyard 70th (16:09), sixth-grader Corey Blackman 82nd (19:32) and eighth-grader David Blackman 83rd (19:35).
Harbor Lights also will compete in the PDX State Middle School Championship on Nov. 3.