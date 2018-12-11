Bandon runners took many of the top spots in Mac’s Run over the weekend.
Josh Snyder, who graduated from Bandon High School in June and is in his freshman year at Portland State University, won the 10-kilometer race in a speedy 35 minutes and 27 seconds.
He was followed by current Bandon High School runners Isaac Cutler (36:18) and Aero Franklin (36:42). Jeremy West of Coos Bay was next in 36:53, followed by Hunter Hutton, who graduated in June and now runs for Western Oregon University, in 37:08.
Bandon runners Marino Santoro (41:58) and Nathan Vineyard (42:40) also were in the top 10. Eric Utz, who finished eighth in 40:18, was the top masters (40-and-over) runner.
Jen Ell of Bandon was the first female runner and the female masters champion, finishing 15th overall in 45:30.
In the 5-kilometer run, Bandon cross country coach Brent Hutton was the overall winner and masters champion in 19:12 and his daughter, Holly, was the first female finisher, in 22:29, fourth overall.
Charlie Ells, another of the Bandon High School runners, was second across the line in 21:31.
Rebecca Sams was the female masters champion in 23:28.
Mac’s Run Results
10 Kilometers
MALE
10-19 — 1. Josh Snyder, 35:27; 2. Isaac Cutler, 36:18; 3. Aero Franklin, 36:42; 4. Hunter Hutton, 37:08; 5. Jack Isenhart, 39:42; 6. Marino Santoro, 41:58; 7. Nathan Vineyard, 42:40; 8. LInsday Janzer, 56:15.
20-29 — 1. Karl Smith, 38:51.
30-39 — 1. Jeremy West, 36:53; 2. Chad Brownson, 42:44; 3. Lucas Rector, 44:31; 4. Thomas Lankford (and daughter), 52:56.
40-49 — 1. Tim Hyatt, 47:06; 2. Mike Bryant, 1:03:10; 3. Jason Goodson, 1:21:11.
50-59 — 1. Eric Utz, 40:18; 2. Robert Lounsbury, 43:21.
60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, 42:43; 2. Thomas Douglas, 54:23; 3. Tom Hull, 55:01; 4. Mark Godbey, 56:19; 5. Richard Conn, 1:01:22; 6. Daniel Robertson, 1:01:54; 7. Dean Smart, 1:06:14.
FEMALE
30-39 — 1. Amarissa Wooden, 47:46; 2. Kim Kanies, 50:33; 3. Leah Rector, 50:36.
40-49 — 1. Jen Ells, 45:30; 2. Jennifer Stephens, 47:16; 3. Danielle Jensen, 52:56; 4. Jessica Engelke, 55:12; 5. Deborah Rudd, 56:00; 7. Brandy Olmstead, 1:15:54; 8. Tanya Goodson, 1:21:17.
60-69 — 1. June Taylor, 1:02:46; 2. Jan Doyle, 1:14:04.
5 Kilometers
MALE
10-19 — 1. Charlie Ells, 21:31; 2. Tiago Schrader, 24:43; 3. Tyler Eickhoff, 31:24; 4. Tryson Byonford, 33:19.
20-29 — 1. Anthony Saccente, 22:26.
40-49 — 1. Brent Hutton, 19:12; 2. Gene Wooden, 24:20; 3. John Gunther, 25:16.
50-59 — 1. Chris Amaral, 28:25; 2. Dale Barrett, 34:11.
60-69 — 1. Nick Furman, 25:04; 2. Thomas Brown, 30:34; 3. Mark Schlindwein, 33:18.
70-79 — 1. Tom Bedell, 25:52; 2. Jim Clarke, 33:21; 3. Joe Hallett, 40:31.
80-and-over — 1. Jim Lawson, 35:40.
FEMALE
10-19 — 1. Holly Hutton, 22:29; 2. Rachel Eickhoff, 25:13; 3. Ashleigh Timm, 25:20.
20-29 — 1. Haley Fabian, 25:15.
40-49 — 1. Rebecca Sams, 23:28; 2. Tammi Timm, 30:56; 3. Linda Eickhoff, 33:46; 4. Charity Grover, 42:17.
50-59 — 1. Helen Sutthill, 45:32; 2. Sherry Williams, 45:33.
60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 31:43.