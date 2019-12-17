Bandon runners dominated the 10-kilometer race in the annual Mac’s Run over the weekend, with the top seven finishers and nine of the top 10.
Josh Snyder, back from fall term at Portland State University, won the race in 36 minutes flat, finishing more than four minutes ahead of a group of current Bandon High School students.
Ansen Converse finished in 40:14, with Aero Franklin in 41:00, Luke Brown in 43:01, Nathan Vineyard in 43:40 and Charlie Ells in 45:00.
Holly Hutton was first among female finishers and seventh overall in 47:28, with Shannon Smith second in 48:18 and Jen Ells, the top adult finisher and masters (40-and-over) champion 10th overall in 49:07.
In the 5-kilometer race, Bandon cross country coach Brent Hutton, Holly’s dad, was third overall in 19:07. Marshfield assistant cross country coach Jeremy West won the race in 17:13 and Jacob Calvert of Coos Bay was second in 18:40.
Tami Timm of North Bend was the top female finisher in 27:10.
5 Kilometers
Female
0-14 — 1. Arabella Mullanix, Coos Bay, 27:59.
40-49 — 1. Tami Timm, North Bend, 27:10; 2. Julie Erwin, Coos Bay, 54:19; 3. Julie Marshall, Coos Bay, 54:20.
70-79 — 1. Rose Mary Rogers, Coos Bay, 53:41; 2. Nancy Clarke, North Bend, 53:41.
Male
0-14 — 1. Tyson Bradford, North Bend, 29:02; 2. Carson Rogers, Coos Bay, 32:43.
15-19 — 1. Jacob Calvert, Coos Bay, 18:40.
30-39 — 1. Jeremy West, Coos Bay, 17:13; 2. Jared Gordon, Coos Bay, 33:44.
40-49 — 1. Brent Hutton, Bandon, 19:07; 2. Ross Acker, Coos Bay, 32:21.
50-59 — 1. David Bailey, 21:00; 2. Doug Shupe, North Bend, 29:22; 3. Roger Willis, Coquille, 31:44; 4. Dale Barrett, Coos Bay, 34:18.
60-69 — 1. Mark Godbey, North Bend, 25:03; 2. Michael Kelley, Lakeside, 41:26.
70-79 — 1. Jim Clarke, North Bend, 53:42.
10 Kilometers
Female
0-14 — 1. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 1:01:00.
15-19 — 1. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 47:28; 2. Shannon Smith, Bandon, 48:18;
20-29 — 1. Linday Janzer, 53:29.
30-39 — 1. Colleen Holland, 52:33; 2. Jennifer Dungee, Coos Bay, 1:01:05.
40-49 — 1. Jen Ells, Bandon, 49:07.
60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 1:02:16; 2. June Taylor, Oregon City, 1:04:58.
Male
0-14 — 1. Ansen Converse, Bandon, 40:14; 2. Corbin Reeves, Coos Bay, 47:52.
15-19 — 1. Josh Snyder, Bandon, 36:00; 2. Aero Franklin, Bandon, 41:00; 3. Luike Brown, Bandon, 43:01; 4. Nathan Vineyard, Bandon, 43:40; 5. Charlie Ells, Bandon, 45:00.
30-39 — 1. Clayton Willett, North Bend, 1:00:51.
40-49 — 1. Randy Hoffine, Coos Bay, 50:24.
50-59 — 1. Chris Amaral, North Bend, 52:58.
60-69 — 1. Daniel Robertson, North Bend, 57:48; 2. Tom Douglas, Salem, 58:50.