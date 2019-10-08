Bandon’s boys cross country team finished sixth against larger schools in the Woahink Lake Invitational near Florence on Saturday.
Philomath edged Wilson for the title, which was determined by the sixth runner for each team after both finished with 62 points. Siuslaw scored 65 and Bandon also finished behind Class 6A schools Reynolds and Roseburg.
Isaac Cutler placed 20th for the Tigers in 18:07 for the 5,000-meter course and Aero Franklin was just behind in 22nd (18:14).
Freshman Patton Clark was Bandon’s third finisher in 45th place (19:18), followed by Hunter Angove in 46th (19:26), Nathan Vineyard in 49th (19:38), Luke Brown in 59th (20:00) and Charlie Ells in 66th (20:23).
Bandon did not field a complete girls varsity team, but Holly Hutton placed 10th (20:51) and Danielle McLain 20th (21:53). Shannon Smith was 28th (22:22).
Kylie Barker was 24th in the JV race (26:49) and Hannah Blackard 34th (27:36).
Bandon’s boys were fifth in the JV race, led by Ansen Converse, who was 17th (19:34). Owen Brown was 23rd (19:53), Josh Minkler 37th (20:30), Andrew Robertson 42nd (20:59) and Daniel Cabrera 45th (21:00).
Harbor Lights had the winner of both the junior high races, with each winner adding to several other individual victories this fall.
Olivia Thompson won the girls race in 12:10 for 3,000 meters to lead the Panthers to third place behind Lincoln and North Bend. Sixth-grader Marley Petrey was fourth (12:59), Cassie Kennon 16th (13:54), Lilly Iverson 30th (14:24), Safaa Dimitruk 35th (14:35) and Rachel Eickhoff 41st (14”42).
The boys winner was Carter Brown, who covered the 3,000-meter course in 10:54. Zack Robertson was 18th (12:35), Tyler Senn 21st (12:38), Peyton Simonds 60th (13:56), Logan France 65th (14:13), Tyler Eickhoff 66th (14:21) and Connor Barker 74th (14:43).
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers were fifth in the boys team race.
Harbor Lights now has participated in four meets. The girls finished second in the Cinnamon Roll Invitational at Port Orford last week, behind North Bend, while Thompson (13:05) and Petrey (13:40) were first and second.
Carter Brown was second in the boys race (11:46) and the team was fifth.
In the Bandon Invitational, Thompson (11:31) and Petrey (12:04) were first and second in the girls race, but the Panthers again finished behind North Bend in the team race.
Carter Brown won the boys race (10:25) and Senn was 10th (11:43) while Harbor Lights was fourth in the boys team race.
In the season-opening North Bend Invitational, Thompson didn’t run, but Petrey was the winner in 12:53. Kennon was eighth in 14:00. Again Harbor Lights finished behind North Bend. The boys were fourth.
Carter Brown won the boys race in 10:47. The girls were second and boys fourth in the team races.
Carter Brown also ran in the Champs Invitational in September, winning that race against schools from the Corvallis area with a time of 10:28.
The high school team competes in the Paul Mariman Invitational at Philomath on Saturday. The junior high runners competed at Sunset Bay on Wednesday (results were not available by press time).