BANDON — Officially, practice for cross country teams around the state began Monday. But for Bandon’s squad, it never really stopped.
The Tigers followed the unofficial fall season with a few weeks off for the holidays and then got back to work.
The difference now is the Tigers actually have some official meets to prepare for.
“It will be good to get some races under our belts before the season wraps up,” Charlie Ells said.
The team has several races scheduled, including the tentatively Class 3A-2A-1A state meet that is being organized by a few coaches after the Oregon School Activities Association announced last week it wouldn’t be holding any state championship events for the first sports season of the year.
Bandon is scheduled for a variety of events before that meet, tentatively scheduled for April 10, starting next Wednesday.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a while,” said Josh Minkler.
The Tigers feature a mix of boys and girls in various states of fitness because of a number of injuries, but even with the short season the squad is excited.
“We’re all at different places right now,” Ells said. “We’ll definitely get there.”
Ells missed a recent club race against Siuslaw, as did a few other Tigers. Once everyone is up to speed, the squads could compare favorably with other recent Bandon teams.
“We have a good girls team — better than last year,” coach Brent Hutton said. “Our boys team is going to be solid.
“Our fifth kid is probably faster than any fifth boy we’ve had. We just don’t have the speed at the top.”
Against Siuslaw, a short-handed Tigers’ squad placed five runners in the first nine.
“It was a good first race,” Minkler said. “We didn’t all perform how we wanted to, but it gave us a good sense of where we’re at.”
“It definitely highlighted some areas for improvement,” Ells said.
Ansen Converse was the Tigers’ first finisher against Siuslaw, crossing the line second behind Chad Hughes of the Vikings.
He is excited about the team’s prospects.
“It’s shaping up to be a good team,” he said. “People are dedicated. Once everybody gets over their injuries, they’ll push each other to get better.
“(At Siuslaw) We definitely weren’t at full strength. When we are, we’ll be good.”
Bandon’s girls were led at Siuslaw by Holly Hutton, who finished second, four seconds behind Siuslaw’s Rylee Colton.
But with only three runners in the race (a few of the top girls injured), the Tigers did not field a complete team.
On Tuesday, as the Tigers prepared to run on the course of their upcoming home meet (March 12), Brent Hutton urged a couple of the girls to be careful and not run at full strength.
Bandon’s squads have been among the best small schools in the state in recent years. The last championship, in 2019, said Bandon’s boys finish third and the girls fourth.
The boys also were fifth in 2018, second in 2017, champions in 2016 and third in 2015.
Given that history, the Tigers have high hopes for this year, provided a championship meet is successfully organized.
“We’re looking to finish top-two at state,” Converse said.
But it’s not just team goals that drive the squad.
“I love running,” Ells said. “This is what I do.
“I would keep running if there was no meets ever.”
Fortunately, the Tigers don’t have to worry about that now.
Meet Results
Feb. 13 at Siltcoos Outlet
BOYS
Siuslaw 25, Bandon 30
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Chad Hughes, Siu, 17:24; 2. Ansen Converse, Ban, 17:39; 3. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 17:42; 4. Damian Avalos, Ban, 17:42; 5. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 18:17; 6. Jaxson Jensen, Siu, 18:29; 7. Carter Brown, Ban, 18:43; 8. Josh Minkler, Ban, 18:53; 9. Trevor Angove, Ban, 18:58; 10. Ryan Jennings, Siu, 19:03; 11. Brayden Linton, Siu, 19:04; 12. Dylan Jensen, Siu, 19:13; 13. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 19:16; 14. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 19:20; 15. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 19:24; 16. Talan Ross, Siu, 19:56.
GIRLS
Siuslaw 15, Bandon inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Rylee Colton, Siu, 20:30; 2. Holly Hutton, Ban, 20:34; 3. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 21:22; 4. Danielle McLain, Ban, 21:34; 5. Analies Miller, Ban, 22:52; 6. Gracie Freudenthal, Siu, 23:00; 7. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 23:05; 8. Corduroy Holbrook, Siu, 23:24.
Bandon Schedule
March 3 Millicoma Trail XC Dual, Coos Bay
March 6 vs. St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian at Medford
March 12 Bandon Fugate XC Challenge
March 19 Champs Invite at Lebanon
March 25 Run For the Brownies at Florence
April 1 District 4 Championships at Rogue River
April 10 Class 3A-2A-1A Championship Meet, TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In