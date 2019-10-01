When Bandon hosted its annual cross country invitational at Bandpn Dunes last week, the result was like most of the other meets for the Tiger boys this year: Bandon domination.
Since there was no junior varsity race in the meet, all the boys ran together, and Bandon had eight of the top 10 boys and 10 of the top 15.
Isaac Cutler won the 5,000-meter race on a new course at the resort’s practice facility in 18 minutes and 3 seconds. Teammate Aero Franklin was second in 18:26.
Bandon also had every runner between fifth and 10th: Hunter Angove (19:41), Nathan Vineyard (19:44), Trevor Angove (19:45), Charlie Ells (19:46), Patton Clark (19:48) and Luke Brown (19:53).
Owen Brown was 13th (20:07) and Ansen Converse 15th (20:20).
There were five complete teams among the 10 schools, but Bandon scored 21 points, easily beating runner-up Brookings-Harbor, which had 61.
Bandon’s girls also won, though there were only three complete teams, finishing with 23 points, to 38 for South Umpqua.
The Tigers had the top three finishers in Holly Hutton (22:21), Shannon Smith (21:32) and Danielle McLain (22:35). Hannah Wayne was 15th (28:27), Hannah Blackard 16th (28:30) and Kylie Barker 17th (29:08). Maycee Miller was Bandon’s seventh runner in 33:28, for 25th place.
Bandon’s string of dominating boys meets ended Tuesday, but only because the Tigers used a buddy system for their racing in the meet at the Cinnamon Roll run in Port Orford.
Marshfield took the team title with 33 points and Brookings-Harbor had 46. Bandon had 49.
Franklin (28:58) was paired with Converse (28:59) and they finished sixth and seventh to lead the Tigers. Damian Avalos was 12th (21:37) and Cutler 13th (21:38). Josh Minkler finished in 14th (21:45) and Vineyard 16th (21:47). Andrew Robertson was 17th (22:21) and Hunter Angove 18th (22:22). Daniel Cabrera and Ells finished 25th and 26th, both in 22:54, while Orlando Avalos and Trevor Angove finished in 27th and 28th, both in 23:36.
For the girls, Barker (28:13) and McLain (28:14) were paired, finishing ninth and 10th. Wayne (29:27) and Hutton (29:27) finished 12th and 13th and Blackard (23:32) and Smith (29:33) were 14th and 15th.
Marshfield took the team title with 21 points and Bandon was second with 35.