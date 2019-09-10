Bandon’s cross country team opened the season against some tough competition from bigger schools in the Spartan XC Invite in Eugene over the weekend.
The meet gave an opportunity for runners of all levels with a novice 3,000-meter race, a junior varsity race and a varsity race. The competition included state powers Summit, South Eugene and host Marist Catholic, as well as Class 6A schools Grants Pass and Sheldon among the 13 schools in the meet.
Senior Isaac Cutler was 17th in the boys varsity race, finishing in 17:08. Aero Franklin was 39th (18:05), Luke Brown 56th (18:41), Charlie Ells 59th (18:53), Nathan Vineyard 61st (19:02), Trevor Angove 64th (19:11) and Hunter Angove 64th (19:11). The Tigers were seventh in the team race and were the only school under Class 4A with a full team. Bandon finished one spot behind Siuslaw. Summit swept the varsity titles, with Sheldon second, South Eugene third, Grants Pass fourth and Marist Catholic fifth for the boys.
For the girls, Summit was followed by South Eugene, Marist Catholic, Grants Pass and Siuslaw.
Holly Hutton, who won the state 3,000-meter title in the spring, finished 29th in the varsity girls race with a strong early season time of 21:04. Shannon Smith was 38th (21:34) and Danielle McLain 40th (21:41).
Bandon’s boys showed their depth by also fielding a complete junior varsity team, which finished fifth behind Class 6A teams Grants Pass, Summit, Sheldon and South Eugene.
Ansen Converse was 25th (19:36), Patton Clark 26th (19:37), Owen Brown 29th (19:41), Josh Minkler 34th (19:47), Andrew Robertson 56th (20:35), Daniel Cabrera 76th (21:24).
Quinn Hamblin ran in the boys novice race, finishing the 3,000-meter course in 14:44. Hannah Blackard was in the novice girls race, finishing in 15:49, while Maycee Miller was 28th (17:35).
Bandon next competes in the Tugman Invitational hosted by North Bend on Tuesday.