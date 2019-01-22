The Bandon community stepped up to help out a student from neighboring Pacific who is battling cancer when the Tigers hosted Gold Beach last week.
Bandon didn’t charge admission for the doubleheader, but encouraged donations, with all proceeds going to the family of Steven White, who is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
“We have a ton of kids who are friends with Steven and we’re so close as communities, close with the schools,” Bandon athletic director Brandon Standridge said. “We share resources, we share ideas and stuff.”
Standridge and Pacific basketball coach Ben Stallard have been close friends for years, as well.
“If the shoe was on the other foot, I’d expect them to help us.”
The Bandon squads wore Pacific jerseys for their warm-ups.
But the highlight of the night was when White was able to attend the game.
“It worked out good,” Standridge said. “(Pacific) didn’t have a home game so Steven was able to come. It was awesome to recognize and see his family and have him be here and have him be in good spirits, which was really good.”
By the end of the night, fans had donated $1,469.39, Standridge said.
“Every little bit helps,” Standridge said. “I’m just thankful we could help out any way possible.”
He said Gold Beach is planning a similar event when Bandon visits.
“We surround Port Orford and the Pacific community and help out where we can,” Standridge said.