Bandon will have four players in this week’s Big Mike South Coast All-Star Games at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The games are Sunday, with the girls tipping off at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 6. The teams include players from all the different South Coast schools.
For Bandon, seniors Colby Gaston and Matt Yarbor were selected. For the girls, the Bandon players are juniors Ashley Strain and Naomi Martin.
Admission to the games is $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens. Students get in for free with their ID cards and children 12-and-under also get in free.