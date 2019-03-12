Bandon’s Ashley Strain and Naomi Martin said their first time playing in the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association Big Mike All-Star game was a great experience.
The game, held Sunday at Southwestern Oregon Community College, brought together players from 10 different high schools in the fun setting. Players from the same schools were put on opposite teams, meaning Strain and Martin went against each other.
“It was an incredible experience,” Strain said.
And it was a chance to play with really good players from other schools.
“It was fun playing with girls who are pretty good with girls that went to state and listening to what they had to say,” Martin said.
Strain got inter-team bragging rights, because she was on the victorious Blue team, finishing with four points in the 73-56 game. Martin had two points for the Red team.
Having a game after the regular season was “one last hurrah,” Martin said.
The Tigers didn’t finish with as many wins as the girls would have liked this year, though they were much improved over last year.
And the two junior leaders, who spent countless hours preparing for this season, are looking ahead to their senior year.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun next year,” Strain said. “A lot of the freshmen are going to come in and work over the summer.”
The girls game at the Big Mike competition included a first. Coquille’s Morgan Baird, who on Tuesday was named Ms. Basketball in Oregon for Class 2A, had a triple double, finishing with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for the victorious Blue team.
Bandon’s Matt Yarbor played in the boys game. Teammate Colby Gaston also was selected, but had an activity Sunday that kept him from participating.
Yarbor scored five points for the Blue team, which came up on the short end of a 90-60 score.
“It was fun for the most part,” Yarbor said.
But it wasn’t necessarily good basketball, he said.
“It was kind of selfish ball,” he said. “And there wasn’t much defense either way.”