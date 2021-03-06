BANDON — Bandon’s football team was thrown a curve ball just to get on the field Saturday for its season opener, with visiting Rogue River requesting the Tigers play in the nine-man format because the Chieftains have relatively few players.
Bandon handled the switch fine, running through the Chieftains for a 68-6 victory.
“It was a good team win,” said Bandon quarterback Wyatt Dyer. “For not playing for (15 months), I think we executed pretty well.
“It was way too long (away from football). I’m happy to be on the field.”
The Tigers overwhelmed Rogue River with an efficient offense that scored on every possession and a defense that kept the Chieftains from getting momentum most of the game.
With Dyer at the helm, Bandon ran both out of a double-wing format and a spread formation, and did both effectively.
“We were mixing it up,” Dyer said. “It keeps us unpredictable.”
Behind a line that is as good as Bandon has had in recent years, the Tigers were often able to get Dyer and teammates Cooper Lang and Denver Blackwell to the outside and running free down the sidelines.
It took less than two minutes to find the end zone the first time, with Dyer scoring on a 34-yard run.
Blackwell was next, with a 13-yard touchdown run, and Dyer broke free for a 72-yard score that had Bandon up 22-0 less than nine minutes into the game.
It was more of the same in the second quarter, with Lang scoring on a short run, Dyer scoring from 13 yards out and Blackwell racing 70 yards for a touchdown.
That guaranteed a running clock for the entire second half because Rogue River wasn’t able to put together any drives.
“I felt like the defense was strong,” Dyer said. “We swarmed to the ball.
“It was awesome.”
That didn’t surprise new Bandon head coach Derrick Watjen.
“We’re going to be a defense-first team,” he said.
The coach was understandably pleased with the offense, too.
“I thought the double-wing worked pretty good,” he said, adding that the receivers often were open, though some chances for big plays in passing were thwarted by the sometimes swift wind.
Watjen said he is excited by Bandon’s ability to move the ball both on the ground and through the air.
“That’s what we’ve needed for years,” he said.
The Tigers did get one passing touchdown, with Dyer hitting Jake Watjen for a 42-yard score in the second half. Dyer also scored his fourth touchdown, on a 35-yard-run, and Conner Devine added a late score when Bandon’s junior varsity squad was on the field.
Rogue River avoided the shutout when Caden Tognoni scrambled for a 65-yard touchdown on the final offensive play of the game.
Bandon adjusted well in its scheme given it only had a few days to prepare for the nine-man format.
“I’m surrounded by a great coaching staff,” Derrick Watjen said.
The head coach added he was thrilled with his team’s effort and execution for a first game, and credited a veteran lineup for that.
“The experience carried us through,” he said.
The Tigers have seven seniors and a bunch of juniors who have been part of successful squads the past few years.
They are entering an uncertain season with only four games scheduled since the league only has five teams.
“I know it’s short, but I’m just going to enjoy every game,” Dyer said. “I’m just looking forward to enjoying all the time I have and making happy memories with my teammates.”
Bandon 68, Rogue River 6
Rogue River;0;0;0;6;—;6
Bandon;22;24;14;8;—;68
Scoring Summary:
Ban: Wyatt Dyer 34 run (Cooper Lang run)
Ban: Denver Blackwell 13 run (Dyer run)
Ban: Dyer 72 run (pass failed)
Ban: Lang 2 run (Lang pass from Dyer)
Ban: Dyer 13 run (Blackwell pass from Dyer)
Ban: Blackwell 70 run (Lang run)
Ban: Dyer 35 run (pass failed)
Ban: Jake Watjen 42 pass from Dyer (Patton Clark run)
Ban: Conner Devine 8 run (Stealth Franklin run)
RR: Caden Tognoni 65 run (run failed)
