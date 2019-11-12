Bandon football coach Aaron Freitag was disappointed about the way the Tigers’ season ended, but hopeful the experience helps build a brighter future for the Tigers.
Bandon lost at Heppner 49-0 on Saturday, undone by numerous turnovers that led directly to Heppner touchowns and an inability to stop the Mustangs.
“It just wasn’t our day to say the least,” Freitag said. “We had far too many turnovers and couldn’t get any stops on defense.”
Bandon’s turnovers included a mix of interceptions and fumbles and the Mustangs capitalized on all of them while building up a 42-0 halftime lead — the second, third and fourth touchdowns immediately after Bandon turnovers — and went ahead 49-0 after yet another Tigers’ turnover at the start of the third quarter.
One of the big reflections Freitag had was on how physical the Mustangs were.
“I told the guys after the game, that’s a team that spends the offseason in the weight room,” he said. “They were definitely the strongest team we played.”
He hopes the players take that to heart.
“I expect to see every guy in the weight room throughout the offseason pushing their teammates to get better and working hard for a starting position,” Freitag said.
Bandon has a lot to build on for next year, with only three seniors this year.
“Several young guys made a big impression on me with how hungry they were for playing time,” Freitag said. “I know with the veterans returning and young guys stepping up, we can be solid next year.”
The Tigers were in the playoffs for the third straight year, despite starting with three losses in their first four games — all to teams that also reached the playoffs.
“Overall, I’m not satisfied with how the season turned out, but I’m proud of my guys,” Freitag said. “They battled back from 1-4 to make the playoffs.”