Bandon High School will join other schools around the state lighting their football stadiums on Friday night in honor of this year’s seniors and other students who are unable to attend classes in person.
Other South Coast schools also are taking part in the movement, which uses the social media hashtag #bethelightOR.
Bandon will light its stadium at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time for the Class of 2020).
The movement started in Texas and spread to Colorado before Oregon high schools began to take notice. The idea took off in the state after Madras athletic director Evan Brown sent out an email to all his colleagues asking them to join in.
“It thought, ‘It’s such a great idea, let’s see if I can get this rolling here,’” Brown said in a story on OSAAtoday.
Brown reached out to his Class 4A colleagues and to Dave Hood, the executive director of the Oregon Athletic Director’s Association, who helped pitch the idea statewide.
“By now it’s exploded,” Brown said last week. “It’s amazing how quick it took off.”
On the South Coast, North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester bought into the idea quickly, as did schools around the state.
“I bet I have 50 emails from different school districts,” Forrester said. “All over the state, people are going to do it.”
The first on the South Coast to turn on the lights was Gold Beach.
“Panther Nation! We miss all of you,” athletic director Kevin Swift said in a tweet that included pictures of the lights at Gold Beach’s stadium. “These lights are a symbol of our love & support for you, especially the Class of 2020!! Be safe, take care of yourselves and we will see you again!!”
He expanded on that concept in the story for OSAAtoday.
“I think by taking part in this movement, it shows how much educators and coaches are connected to their students and student-athletes,” Swift said. “We genuinely hurt and miss our kids. Not the wins and losses of games, but the everyday interaction and positive relationships we have with our kids.”
Elsewhere around the Sunset Conference, Myrtle Point is turning on its lights on Thursday nights and Reedsport on Fridays. Coquille plans to turn its lights on both on April 20 and May 20 in honor of the Class of 2020.
Further up the coast, Toledo was among four schools in the Lincoln County School District that quickly came on board.
Toledo athletic director Bart Rothenberger played music over the sound system and announced the names of the school’s seniors as though they were starting lineups.
“With everything going on, and the year cut short, we didn’t get to say goodbye to them, but we want them to know we are thinking of them,” Rothenberger said in the story on OSAAtoday. “It’s a light of hope and assurance, to let them know they’re in our hearts and in our minds and that we miss them.”
Forrester said he hopes the weekly lighting in North Bend is a positive for all the students, not just the seniors, and the community as a whole.
“I think it’s something that every kid in our school district can rally around,” he said. “We have a small community, people in our community can have something (positive) to remember about.
“We are going to have Friday night lights again. We are just going to have to wait a little bit for the real Friday nights.”
Editor’s Note: This story includes information from Jerry Ulmer of OSAAtoday. To read other stories on high school sports in Oregon, visit the OSAAtoday section of the Oregon School Activities Association website at www.osaa.org.
