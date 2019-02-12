Senior Night
Bandon High School honors seniors on the basketball teams at Friday's game in the BHS gym.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
It's back! Subscribe for $5/mo.
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
✓ Cancel anytime
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Bandon Western World Editor
Whenever Amy Moss-Strong posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.